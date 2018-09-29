App
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2018 07:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSF jawan's killing: Rajnath Singh hints India retaliated strongly

He added such Indian action will take place in the future as well.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister has indicated that Indian forces struck hard at Pakistan recently, retaliating to the killing of a BSF jawan at the International Border earlier this month.

The minister said he would not reveal the nature of the action by the armed forces but asked people at an event here September 28 to trust him on this.

“Hua hai, theek-thak hua hai. Vishwas rakhna, bohot theek-thak hua hai do-teen din pehle. (Something has happened, something substantial has happened. Believe me, something very substantial has happened a couple of days back),” he said.

He added such Indian action will take place in the future as well.

The warning comes as the government marks the second anniversary of the surgical strikes across the Line of Control.

The minister made the comment while referring to the killing of BSF jawan Narendra Singh on September 18. The jawan was shot and then his throat slit.

Days after this killing in Ramgarh sector in the Jammu region, Army chief Bipin Rawat had said stern action was needed to avenge barbarism by terrorists and the Pakistan Army.

“It is time to give it back to them in the same coin, but not by resorting to similar kind of barbarism. I think the other side must feel the same pain," the had said .

At the Muzaffarnagar function, the home minister said he has told the Border Security Force troops not to fire first.

But if they are fired upon, the jawans should not count the number of bullets they fire in retaliation, he said.

 
First Published on Sep 29, 2018 07:54 pm

