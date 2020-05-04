App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 08:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Bois Locker Room': All-boys group, indulging in slut shaming and breeding rape culture, emerges on Instagram

When the group chats came to light and were shared widely on social media, many joined the outrage against the rape culture which was being propagated as well as normalised by the group.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

An incendiary group on Instagram, called the Bois Locker Room, has emerged, bringing to surface concerns about privacy and cyber security of women and underage girls on the social media platform.

The group is allegedly run by a group of young boys from Delhi, and most activity by the group is passing lewd, derogatory remarks on photographs of young women, several of whom are minors.

The photos, which were being shared without the consent of these girls, were subject to slut shaming and body shaming. A group chat shared online has members talking about raping/ gang raping girls.

Screen grab (Image: Instagram)

The group was exposed by some women on Instagram, who shared the issue widely and are reportedly pursuing the matter with concerned authorities.

When these women tried to get back at the members of the group, they allegedly threatened to “leak their nude pictures”. Some even faced rape threats.

Bois Locker Room apparently also had a second support group with women members, who are attempting to shield the perpetrators.

When the group chats came to light and were shared widely on social media, many joined the outrage against the rape culture which was being propagated as well as normalised by the group.

Besides, experts have called out members for indulging in illegal activities on the group, such as child pornography and invasion of privacy.

Cyber cell investigator Shubham Singh has been able to trace back the perpetrators for contact details. As per latest media reports, several members and admins of these groups have been booked under Section 66A of the IT Act for cyber bullying.



First Published on May 4, 2020 06:52 pm

tags #Cyber Crime #India #Instagram #IT Act

