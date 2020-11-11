Bihar Election Result 2020: People trusted PM Modi, says Chirag Paswan on NDA's win

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan said that National Democratic Alliance's Bihar election win was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory. The people have shown their trust in him, Paswan said.

LJP, which parted ways with NDA before the polls, won just one of the 143 seats it contested. The party, however, succeeded in damaging Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JDU by cutting into its votes in at least 28 seats.

With his party being instrumental in the defeat of the BJP's ally JD(U) in many seats, Paswan said that he was "proud" that his party did not bend down for power. His party had won two seats in the 2015 polls.

Click here for all the latest updates on Bihar Election Result 2020

"I am proud that the party did not bow down to power. The love of the people has given LJP a lot of strength. Thanks to the people of Bihar," Paswan tweeted in Hindi.

Terming the result as PM Modi's win, he said, "People of Bihar respectedPrime Minister Narendra Modi. It is clear from the results that the people have respect for the BJP. This is the victory of PM Narendra Modi."

In a separate tweet, the LJP president claimed that the party's vote share has increased this election. "All LJP candidates fought gloriously on their own without any alliance. The party's vote share has increased. It had gone to the polls with the resolve of 'Bihar first Bihari first'. It has been strengthened in every district. This is bound to benefit the party in the future," he added.

Read: Chirag Paswan's LJP wins only 1 seat, deals a blow to JDU tally

The son of former Union Minister and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, who died days ahead of the Bihar polls, continuously targeted Kumar earlier for his failure in delivering the promises.

Of the 43 seats where the JDU and the LJP fielded candidates, the JDU's tally from 2015 has gone down by 28 seats. However, JDU's tally has gone up by 6 seats in 77 seats where the LJP is not contesting.

LJP candidates, who contested where the Janata Dal (United), or JDU, had fielded its candidates, managed to get over 5.7 percent votes, the Election Commission website revealed.