Bihar Election 2020: LJP's Chirag Paswan promises to construct 'grand temple' for Goddess Sita

Chirag Paswan of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has pledged to construct a “grand temple” dedicated to Goddess Sita at Bihar's Sitamarhi, the district in which the deity is believed to have been born.

Lord Ram is "incomplete without Goddess Sita", therefore, along with the construction of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, we will construct a “grand temple” for Her, said Paswan in a tweet. He added that the promise is part of LJP’s election manifesto.

Apart from Goddess Sita, Bihar is associated with several sufi saints and religious leaders like Lord Buddha, Lord Mahavir and Sikh guru Guru Gobind Singh and places associated with them will be connected through a special circuit by the LJP, he said in a series of tweets.

He further held Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar responsible for not developing religious tourism in his 15-year-rule in the state. LJP will implement its Bihar 1st, Bihari 1st vision document after coming to power, which talks of promoting religious tourism in the state. The promotion of religious tourism will help the state in increasing its revenue, he added.

The Chirag Paswan-led LJP has disassociated itself with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar and has put candidates against Janata Dal (United) nominees in many places.

Paswan, who has been professing his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while opposing JD(U).

He has also requested the people of Bihar that wherever LJP candidates are contesting, vote for them and in other constituencies give votes to the BJP.

Voting for 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The election result will be declared on November 10.