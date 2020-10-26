Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 26, 2020 09:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Campaign reaches fever pitch, last day of campaigning for the first phase today
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Voting for 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7.
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Bihar is gearing up for assembly elections 2020. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a three-phase election in Bihar in October-November. Voting for 243 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The campaign has reached fever pitch as first phase draws near. A total of 1,066 candidates are in the fray for the 71 seats going to the polls in the first phase on October 28 and 1, 464 for 94 seats in the second phase after the withdrawal of nomination papers. A total of 1,411 nominations have been filed for 78 assembly seats in Bihar which will go to polls in the third and last phase on November 7. The Rashtriya Janata Dal, which heads the opposition Grand Alliance coalition in the Bihar elections, has released poll manifesto reiterating its promise of 10 lakh jobs and loan waiver for the farmers. Catch all the latest updates on Bihar Assembly Election 2020 here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Inflation is the biggest issue in Bihar : Tejashwi.
Why is liquor ban not being reviewed? asks Chirag
Sheohar candidate, supporter shot dead during poll campaign
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Inflation is the biggest issue. BJP people used to wear a garland of onions. Now it's about to touch Rs 100/kg. There's unemployment, starvation is rising, small traders are destroyed, poverty is rising. GDP is falling, we're going through an economic crisis: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD (ANI)
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Those who were speaking about onion when it touched Rs 50-60/kg are now silent when it has crossed Rs 80/kg. Farmers are being destroyed, youth is unemployed, Bihar is poor and people are migrating for education, jobs & medical help. Starvation is on a rise: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD (ANI)
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Corruption in '7 Nischay' (scheme) will be probed when LJP comes to power : Chirag
Chirag Paswan is making a promise to you today - the corruption in '7 Nischay' (scheme) will be probed when LJP comes to power & those at fault, whether it is CM or any official, will be sent to jail: LJP chief Chirag Paswan at a campaign in Dumraon, Buxar
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Everyone knows where the money is going, CM has to contest election & do a lot of things. All of this is a matter of investigation. It'll be investigated by our govt - that where is all the money of liquor smuggling, '7 Nischay' scheme & funds by centre going: Chirag Paswan, LJP (ANI)
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Why is liquor ban not being reviewed? Is liquor smuggling not going on? Everyone is getting it. Govt & admn are colluding. There is not one minister in Bihar govt who doesn't know about it. If you don't want to review it, it means you yourself are involved: Chirag Paswan, LJP (ANI)
RJD manifesto for Bihar polls;10 lakh jobs, farm loan waiver
Tejshwi Yadav's photo finds a prominent space on the cover page. There is a message from Prasad in the document in which he highlighted how his party government in the past fought the battle to ensure…
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates | A Janata Dal Rashtravadi party candidate and one of his supporters were shot dead during their poll campaign in Bihar's Sheohar, while the suspected attacker was also lynched, according to the police. Shri Narayan Singh, 45, was killed on Saturday evening while campaigning at the Hathsar village in the Puyanhiya police station area, they said Singh himself had a criminal record and over three dozen cases registered against him, they said. Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh linked thekilling to a "gang war". Sheohar's Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rakesh Kumar said Singh was shot in his chest. He was rushed to the Sheohar Sadar Hospital from where he was referred to another facility, but he died on the way, police said. (PTI)
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage on the Bihar Assembly elections 2020.
The Election Commission of India has announced the three-phased election in Bihar amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Voting for 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.