Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Campaign reaches fever pitch, last day of campaigning for the first phase today

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Corruption in '7 Nischay' (scheme) will be probed when LJP comes to power : Chirag

Chirag Paswan is making a promise to you today - the corruption in '7 Nischay' (scheme) will be probed when LJP comes to power & those at fault, whether it is CM or any official, will be sent to jail: LJP chief Chirag Paswan at a campaign in Dumraon, Buxar