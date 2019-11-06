App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Besides Kudankulam nuclear plant, ISRO targeted by cyber security breach: Report

Earlier, it was believed that only Kudankulam plant had faced the threat

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Besides Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was alerted of a possible breach by suspected malware, The Indian Express reported.

On September 3, the National Cyber Coordination Centre was informed by a cybersecurity company based in US that a 'threat actor' had breached the master 'domain controllers' at the nuclear power plant and at ISRO with a malware, which was later identified as a 'Dtrack'.

ISRO and the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), which operates the Kudankulam plant, were alerted the following day.

Close

Earlier, it was believed that only Kudankulam plant had faced the threat.

related news

The cyber breach at the Kudankulam plant became public on October 28. The power plant had allayed fears of a cyber-attack on its systems and said such attacks were not possible.

Also read: Opinion | Questions the alleged cyber-incident at Kudankulam Nuclear Plant raises

The plant’s Training Superintendent and Information Officer R Ramdoss had termed reports on social media about the cyber-attacks as 'false' and clarified that KKNPP and the other nuclear power plants' control systems were 'standalone' and not connected to any external cyber networks or the internet.

On October 29, NPCIL -- the public sector undertaking under the Department of Atomic Energy -- admitted to a malware attack on one of the computers at KKNPP. It added that the plant systems had not been affected.

The Kudankulam plant is an Indo-Russian joint venture. Units I and II of 1000 meter water equivalent capacity each have commenced commercial operations, while Units III and IV are under construction.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 6, 2019 10:25 am

tags #Current Affairs #cyber security #India #Kudankulam #Technology

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.