English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Watch experts reveal smart investment to help ‘Reimagine Your Child’s Education Costs’ on March 11, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Banks sanction Rs 2.46 lakh crore to 92 lakh borrowers under credit guarantee scheme

Giving more details, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said Stand Up India Scheme was launched by the government on April 5, 2016, and subsequently extended up to 2025.

PTI
March 09, 2021 / 10:25 PM IST
MoS Finance Anurag Thakur.

MoS Finance Anurag Thakur.

Banks have sanctioned loans worth Rs 2.46 lakh crore to about 92 lakh accounts under the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme for the MSME sector, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said.

As informed by National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Ltd (NCGTC), the implementing agency of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, as on February 28, 2021, the amount of loan sanctioned under ECLGS is Rs 246 lakh crore, he said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Further, he said, NCGTC has informed that as on February 28, 2021, guarantees have been issued under ECLGS to 92.27 lakh borrowers, out of which 87.50 lakh borrowers are Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and 4.77 lakh borrowers are other business enterprises.

Replying to another question, he said, over 1,10,019 loans have been extended since the launch of the "Stand up India" scheme as on January 31, 2021, since its inception and beneficiaries can get a loan of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore to start or increase their business.

Giving more details, the minister said Stand Up India Scheme was launched by the government on April 5, 2016, and subsequently extended up to 2025.

Close

Related stories

"The Scheme facilitates bank loans between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore to at least one Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe borrower and at least one woman borrower, per bank branch of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs), for setting up greenfield enterprises in the manufacturing, services or the trading sectors," he said.

As on January 29, 2021, over 1.84 crore loans amounting to Rs 63,143.40 crore have been disbursed to borrowers in Odisha under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) since its inception.
PTI
TAGS: #Anurag Thakur
first published: Mar 9, 2021 10:25 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Lockdown imposed in Thane hotspots till March 31; Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects, says Lancet study

Coronavirus Essential | Lockdown imposed in Thane hotspots till March 31; Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects, says Lancet study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.