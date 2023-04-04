Banarasi Paan and langda mango, among others, receive GI tag

With its heavenly taste, the Banarasi Paan is made using special ingredients in a unique way.

The celebrated Banarasi Paan, consecrated for its delectable flavours, received the geographical indication (GI) tag on April 3. This tag denotes that products from a particular region have qualities that are unique to that region.

With its unique and delectable taste, the Banarasi Paan is made from special ingredients. Banarasi Langda Mango, Ramnagar Bhanta (Brinjal), and Adamchini Rice are three other Varanasi-based goods that have gained the GI tag in addition to the Banarasi Paan, according to Padma Awardee GI expert Dr. Rajinikant. With this accomplishment, a total of 22 GI-tagged products belong to the Kashi region.

In association with NABARD (National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development) Uttar Pradesh, GI applications for 20 state-based products were submitted during the Covid phase. This year, 11 items, including seven ODOP and four Kashi area products, have been granted GI status with the help of NABARD and the Yogi Adityanath administration.

Rajnikant further said that a total of 20 lakh people, including artisans, are involved in making the GI products of the eastern Uttar Pradesh region, including those from Varanasi.

These products are estimated to generate a yearly revenue of Rs 25,500 crores. He also expressed the hope that the remaining nine goods would be added to the nation's intellectual property by the end of the following month. Some of them are Banaras Lal Peda, Banarasi Thandai, Tirangi Barfi, Banaras Lal Bharwa Mirch, and Banaras Lal Peda.

More than 1,000 farmers would receive GI-approved user certificates after registering. Anuj Kumar Singh, AGM of NABARD, congratulated all the involved farmers, producers, FPOs, and affiliated self-help groups. He also announced that NABARD would be launching a number of programmes in the near future to advance these GI products. Financial institutions will provide aid for production and marketing, he added.