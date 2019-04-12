App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 11:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Attention of people diverted, no one talks of mob violence, student murders, says Begusarai contestant Kanhaiya Kumar

The North Bihar Lok Sabha seat is set to witness a close contest between BJP heavyweight Giriraj Singh, RJD’s Tanveer Hasan and controversial student leader Kanhaiya Kumar

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun
Whatsapp

Begusarai district, which is known as the industrial capital of Bihar for its fertiliser factories, thermal power plant and dairy industry, remains a communist stronghold and was once referred to as the ‘Leningrad of Bihar’.

The North Bihar Lok Sabha seat witnessed a close contest in the 2014 general elections between Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Bhola Singh, Rashtriya Janta Dal’s (RJD) Tanveer Hassan and the Communist Party of India’s (CPI) Rajendra Prasad Singh. The BJP candidate emerged victorious, winning the seat by a four percent margin (approximately).

This year too, the contest will be heated as BJP heavyweight Giriraj Singh, Tanveer Hasan of RJD and controversial student leader Kanhaiya Kumar will be battling for the seat. Kumar will be contesting on a CPI ticket.

Giriraj, who was elected from the state’s Nawada constituency in 2014 is a well-known leader of the ‘Bhumihar community’, which is the largest voter base in Beguasarai. Kumar also belongs to this community, an upper caste that mostly consists of land lords. A chartered accountant belonging to community told Moneycontrol, “It looks difficult to split Bhumihar votes between BJP and CPI. If BJP’s Giriraj Singh wins, there is high chance of him becoming a minister, but the same cannot be said for Kanhaiya Kumar. Hence, voters could favour BJP.”

related news

Moneycontrol caught up with Kumar while he was campaigning in Bihar. The 32-year-old firebrand former student leader said, “People of Begusarai will vote for a candidate who will be their voice and raise issues being faced by them. The people are not happy with the disparity in infrastructure and want to be heard in Parliament. Why does Begusarai not have a university? Why are there just nine teachers for 25,000 students? A fertiliser company is being sold to a private player that cannot create large number of jobs for locals, why is this being done.”

When asked how he planned to develop Begusarai, Kumar said, “This is one of the biggest events for democracy. We will be fighting for the rights of the people with the support of the people. We want to re-establish the faith of the masses in the political system. In the last five years, the people have dealt with various issues. The people’s attention has been diverted from the major ones. No one talks about mob violence, the ill treatment of students and the institutional murders are not being discussed. Farmer suicides are being ignored, non-performing assets (NPAs of banks) are being shelved. Around Rs 3.16 lakh crore of corporate debt has been waived off, while farmers have been given Rs 2 cheques as loan waivers. I will want these disparities to be resolved.”

Begusarai is devoid of numerous basic amenities such as well-equipped hospitals and educational institutions, the CPI candidate said and added, these are some of the facilities we want to make available for the people of Begusarai.

Replying to another query on the how he would convince the people to vote for someone from a party that has not won an election since 1996 from this seat, Kanhaiya said, “I am starting on a small level, even the BJP had won just two seats in an election and went on to win the 2014 election with a massive majority. We’re starting small and will reach our destiny with time.”

Moneycontrol spoke to a few villagers to understand who the people would favour this time around.

Ram Udagyir Singh, a neighbour of Kumar said, “The Modi government has done good work in the past five years. We have toilets, we have received cylinders and our village has roads now. Since 2004, a fertilizer factory was shut, but was resumed under the BJP’s regime. If [PM Narendra] Modi was contesting from our constituency then we would have definitely voted for him. But Kanhaiya [Kumar] is our child, we know it is difficult for him to win, but we will support him.”

Another tax practitioner identified as Abhishek Singh whose father is communist leader said, “Politics in Bihar is extremely different we always vote on the basis of caste that is why our state is where it is.”

Whether it be caste politics, development or about working for the people, Kumar’s fate will be sealed on April 29, when people of the area exercise their right to vote, results of which will be declared on May 23.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 11:07 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Kanhaiya Kumar #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Student of The Year 2 trailer launch LIVE updates: Welcome the brand n ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni to pay a hefty price for arguing with the umpires o ...

Student of The Year 2: This is what Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ana ...

Sara Ali Khan is missing her mom while wandering on the streets of New ...

Vogue BFF's: Ishaan Khatter is embarrassed as he strips on Neha Dhupia ...

Brendon Urie will have a professionally testing year ahead, predict th ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces schedule wrap in Chulbul Pandey style

IPL 2019 Highlights, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu star in Che ...

Exclusive: Janhvi Kapoor is undertaking military style training for Gu ...

'Qualification ke bhi Roop Badaltey Hain...': Priyanka Chaturvedi Brea ...

Modi May Use Soldiers for Votes, But Forces Stand With India: Congress

Ambedkar Jayanti 2019: 10 Quotes to Remember Babasaheb B R Ambedkar on ...

Xiaomi Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro Available on Discou ...

Modi Biopic: SC to Hear Plea Challenging EC's Ban on Film Release on A ...

North Korea's Kim Jong Un Appoints US-sanctioned Official as Head of S ...

Ostrich, Rodent on the Menu as Cuba Seeks Food Miracle

Apple And Google Face Antitrust Proceedings For Allegedly Promoting Ow ...

AP Inter Result 2019 Declared by BIEAP at bieap.gov.in; 60% Passed in ...

Army veterans urge President Ram Nath Kovind to stop politicians from ...

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Bihar records lowest voter turnout with 50%, WB tops with 81% in phase ...

Not approaching politics as a star, says Congress' candidate Urmila Ma ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty erase gains, trade flat; Bharti A ...

SpiceJet shares surge on plans to induct 16 Boeing aircraft

Rupee snaps 3-day gaining streak, opens at 69.08 a dollar

Why Infosys' shares trade at a discount to TCS

Lok Sabha Election Phase 1: Assam sees turnout of 67.4%; Narendra Modi ...

Julian Assange's journey from a talk in Sweden to a 7-year stay at Ecu ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Naxals disrupt polling in Chhattisgarh, Andhr ...

Hellboy movie review: This reboot promises to be darker, bloodier and ...

PUBG Mobile ‘Darkest Night’ mode: Ghouls, toxic gas and more comin ...

Champions League: Vintage Arsenal show collective flair to suffocate l ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Sudha Menon, author of Feisty at Fifty, on the importance of writing f ...

Jet Airways grounds services to Kolkata, Pune among other destinations ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.