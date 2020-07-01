At least 6 killed, several injured as boiler explodes at Neyveli Lignite Corporation plant in Tamil Nadu

At least six people were killed and several injured in a boiler explosion at Neyveli Lignite Corporation power plant in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district on July 1, reported news agency ANI citing M Sree Abhinav, Cuddalore Superintendent of Police.

The mishap reportedly occurred at the fifth unit of the thermal power station-II (210 MW x 7) when workers were in the process of resuming operations this morning.

While preliminary inputs from the explosion site said two people died, the toll has gone up to six now, an NLC official said.

"Six men have died. Sixteen people who sustained injuries have been rushed to a hospital in Chennai," he said.

The six deceased men, aged between 25 and 42 years, were contract workers.

The injured include employees who have sustained at least 40 percent burn injuries according to an initial assessment, the official said.

The injured have been taken to NLC Lignite hospital.



Anguished to learn about the loss of lives due to a blast at Neyveli power plant boiler in Tamil Nadu.

Have spoken to @CMOTamilNadu and assured all possible help.@CISFHQrs is already on the spot to assist the relief work. Praying for the earliest recovery of those injured. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 1, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing anguish over the loss of lives, spoke to TamilNadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and assured all possible help.

This is reportedly the second blast at the power plant in three months.

(With inputs from PTI)