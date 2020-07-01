App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

At least 6 killed, several injured as boiler explodes at Neyveli Lignite Corporation plant in Tamil Nadu

The explosion occurred in a boiler in Stage 2 of the Neyveli Lignite’s plant

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

At least six people were killed and several injured in a boiler explosion at Neyveli Lignite Corporation power plant in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district on July 1, reported news agency ANI citing M Sree Abhinav, Cuddalore Superintendent of Police.

The mishap reportedly occurred at the fifth unit of the thermal power station-II (210 MW x 7) when workers were in the process of resuming operations this morning.

While preliminary inputs from the explosion site said two people died, the toll has gone up to six now, an NLC official said.

"Six men have died. Sixteen people who sustained injuries have been rushed to a hospital in Chennai," he said.

The six deceased men, aged between 25 and 42 years, were contract workers.

The injured include employees who have sustained at least 40 percent burn injuries according to an initial assessment, the official said.

The injured have been taken to NLC Lignite hospital.

Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing anguish over the loss of lives, spoke to TamilNadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and assured all possible help.

This is reportedly the second blast at the power plant in three months.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 12:38 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Tamil Nadu

