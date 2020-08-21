172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|anti-parasitic-drug-could-be-used-as-support-medicine-for-covid-19-patients-in-home-isolation-say-doctors-5738341.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anti-parasitic drug could be used as 'support medicine' for COVID-19 patients in home isolation, say doctors

Doctors have cautioned that the medicine should be avoided by children and pregnant women while others should not consume it without taking a professional advice regarding its dosage.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug, can be used by patients who are in home isolation after contracting COVID-19 infection as a 'support medicine', doctors have said.

Though not a treatment for COVID-19, it can be used as a supporting medicine, which boosts immunity and does not have known side-effects, Hindustan Times reported.

"In Australia, researchers claimed the viral load went down 5,000 times in 48 hours with this medicine taken in combination. A Bangladesh scientist also claimed a similar effect. At present, research on this medicine is being carried out at 28 places," Dr Kauser Usman, senior faculty at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), told the paper.

Close

However, doctors have cautioned that the medicine should be avoided by children and pregnant women, while others should not consume it without taking professional advice regarding its dosage.

related news

"Ivermectin is a medication that has been used to treat worms for years. There are no known side-effects. But its consumption should not be taken as a complete safety against infection as research is still going on," Abhishek Shukla, Secretary General, Association of International Doctors, said.

According to a study, published in the Journal Antiviral Research in April, Ivermectin stopped the virus, SARS-CoV-2, from growing in cell culture within 48 hours.

However, those involved with the study had cautioned that the tests conducted in the study were in vitro and that trials needed to be carried out in people.
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 04:19 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.