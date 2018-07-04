App
Jul 04, 2018 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Andheri bridge collapse highlights: Piyush Goyal orders inquiry, announces compensation of Rs 1 lakh to victims

Updates as a bridge connecting Andheri East and West in Mumbai collapsed on the railway line. 5 people were injured. Western line train services has resumed between Bandra-Goregaon.

highlights

  • Jul 03, 06:09 PM (IST)

    Mumbai’s dabbawalas suspend tiffin services on WR route

    The foot overbridge at Andheri caved in and fell over the Western Railway tracks on Tuesday, as heavy rains lashed Mumbai. While many office goers were affected by the incident not reaching or reaching late, Mumbai's dabbawalas have suspended their tiffin box deliveries on Western Railway routes. However, the services would continue actively on other routes.

    Click here to read the full report

  • Jul 03, 05:53 PM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 05:51 PM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 04:04 PM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 02:41 PM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 02:25 PM (IST)

    Divisional Railway Manager of the Western Railway has said that the Harbour line between Andheri and Vile Parle has been cleared at 14.15 IST.

  • Jul 03, 01:30 PM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 01:02 PM (IST)

    While addressing the media earlier today, Railway ministry spokesperson RD Bajpayee had said that the railways would arrange food and other necessities for passengers who are stranded at various stations. Here are pictures tweeted by the Western Railway showing food packets and water bottles being distributed to stranded long-distance passengers:

  • Jul 03, 12:48 PM (IST)

    Here's an updated list of people who were injured. (Image: Moneycontrol's Atharva Pandit).

  • Jul 03, 12:33 PM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 12:30 PM (IST)

    Western Railway: Cranes have been deployed to lift the slabs from the tracks. Harbour line restoration between Andheri-Vile Parle will ensure connectivity between Churchgate and Goregaon as well as CSMT-Goregaon.

  • Jul 03, 12:29 PM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 11:55 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 11:42 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 11:18 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 11:03 AM (IST)

    Central Railway: Services running on all corridors as of now (10.30 am) on Central Railway with some delay due to heavy rains. We are consciously reducing number of rakes in non-peak time to avoid marooning and to avoid bunching. Services will continue on local line.

  • Jul 03, 10:56 AM (IST)

    Western Railway helpline numbers:

    Andheri - 02267630054
    Borivali - 02267634053
    Churchgate - 02267622540        
    Mumbai Central – 02267644257

  • Jul 03, 10:54 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 10:46 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 10:39 AM (IST)

    Rail traffic between Bandra-Goregaon section remains disrupted while the Virar-Goregaon and Chuchgate-Bandra are running normally. We are arranging food and other necessities for passengers who are stranded at various stations. Our officers are also deployed. There will continue to be disruption. Our priority is to resume operations on at least one line as soon as possible: Railway ministry spokesperson RD Bajpayee has told the media.

  • Jul 03, 10:36 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 10:21 AM (IST)

    “It will take at least till 7.00 pm for (all) the lines to start. Starting one line now,” Pramod Babar, senior police inspector has told the media.

  • Jul 03, 10:16 AM (IST)

    GRAPHIC IMAGE: Porters carrying an injured person to safety after part of a bridge collapsed on the railway line in Andheri, Mumbai (Image courtesy: Maharashtra Security Force officer).

  • Jul 03, 10:06 AM (IST)

    Restoration of the overhead wires and tracks is under way. Trains are operating between Virar-Goregaon and Bandra-Churchgate. But, it is advised to travel only if it is very necessary to avoid inconvenience: Western Railway has tweeted.

  • Jul 03, 09:57 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 09:56 AM (IST)

    “Thankfully, there was no train. The 7.10 am Bandra-Surat intercity train had just left. We heard the bridge fall down and we rushed immediately,” Feroz Shaikh, a porter, who was posted on platform 8 of Andheri station has said, speaking to Moneycontrol.

  • Jul 03, 09:55 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 09:50 AM (IST)

    Train services will probably resume in 4 hrs: R Kudvalkar, RPF 

    Train services will probably start functioning in next 4 hrs: R Kudvalkar, Railway Protection Force has said, according to news agency ANI.

  • Jul 03, 09:48 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 09:39 AM (IST)

    Latest visuals from the spot in Andheri, Mumbai. (Image: Moneycontrol's Atharva Pandit)

