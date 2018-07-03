Andheri bridge collapse: Mumbai’s dabbawalas suspend tiffin services on WR route

The foot overbridge at Andheri caved in and fell on the tracks on Tuesday as heavy rains lashed Mumbai. While many office goers were affected by the incident not reaching or reaching late, Mumbai's dabbawalas also suspended their tiffin box deliveries on Western Railway routes. However, their services were available on other routes.

Andheri bridge collapse live updates: 5 injured, says RPF; Harbour line between Andheri-Vile Parle cleared

Heavy overnight rains led to water-logging and chaos in many areas. As the rains intensified, as it happens every time the infrastructure of the city got a hit. All this seems to have led to the collapse of the bridge. The work has been on for hours now to remove the debris from WR tracks. As the trains have got affected on both the directions, hitting daily commuters badly.

The dabbawala service started 125 years ago and is now a Rs 40-45 crore industry. Dabbawalas also reportedly have a six-sigma accuracy level, which basically suggests one mistake every 16 million deliveries.

For the SIGMA certified dabbawalas, Mumbai local trains have always been the preferred way to travel and deliver food. No fear of the traffic, more chances of reaching the destinations on time, economical, and the ease of connectivity across the city - these things make local trains the ideal way to offer tiffin services. Approximately 5000 dabbawalas deliver over two lakh tiffins across India’s financial capital. So in the wake of this incident, they decided to suspend the services on the western railway line.