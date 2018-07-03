Andheri bridge collapse: Mumbai’s dabbawalas suspend tiffin services on WR route

Approximately 5000 dabbawalas deliver over two lakh tiffins across India’s financial capital.
The foot overbridge at Andheri caved in and fell on the tracks on Tuesday as heavy rains lashed Mumbai. While many office goers were affected by the incident not reaching or reaching late, Mumbai's dabbawalas also suspended their tiffin box deliveries on Western Railway routes. However, their services were available on other routes.
Andheri bridge collapse live updates: 5 injured, says RPF; Harbour line between Andheri-Vile Parle cleared
Heavy overnight rains led to water-logging and chaos in many areas. As the rains intensified, as it happens every time the infrastructure of the city got a hit. All this seems to have led to the collapse of the bridge. The work has been on for hours now to remove the debris from WR tracks. As the trains have got affected on both the directions, hitting daily commuters badly.
