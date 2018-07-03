Andheri bridge collapse LIVE: 5 injured, says RPF; Harbour line between Andheri-Vile Parle cleared

Live now
Jul 03, 2018 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Harbour line between Andheri-Vile Parle cleared: DRM Western Railway
Updated list of people who are injured
Restoration of overhead wires, tracks is under way. Advise to travel only if necessary: Western Railway
Train services will probably resume in 4 hrs: R Kudvalkar, RPF
2 NDRF teams on spot
Injury reported after bridge collapse
Train services suspended between Bandra and Goregaon
Habour line passengers between Andheri and Bandra allowed to travel freely on CR
Debris crash on southern end of Andheri station's platform 7 and 8
BMC, fire dept, railway police deployed on spot
Part of Gokhale Bridge collapses in Andheri, Mumbai
Divisional Railway Manager of the Western Railway has said that the Harbour line between Andheri and Vile Parle has been cleared at 14.15 IST.
While addressing the media earlier today, Railway ministry spokesperson RD Bajpayee had said that the railways would arrange food and other necessities for passengers who are stranded at various stations. Here are pictures tweeted by the Western Railway showing food packets and water bottles being distributed to stranded long-distance passengers:
Here's an updated list of people who were injured. (Image: Moneycontrol's Atharva Pandit).
Western Railway: Cranes have been deployed to lift the slabs from the tracks. Harbour line restoration between Andheri-Vile Parle will ensure connectivity between Churchgate and Goregaon as well as CSMT-Goregaon.
Central Railway: Services running on all corridors as of now (10.30 am) on Central Railway with some delay due to heavy rains. We are consciously reducing number of rakes in non-peak time to avoid marooning and to avoid bunching. Services will continue on local line.
Western Railway helpline numbers:
Andheri - 02267630054
Borivali - 02267634053
Churchgate - 02267622540
Mumbai Central – 02267644257
Rail traffic between Bandra-Goregaon section remains disrupted while the Virar-Goregaon and Chuchgate-Bandra are running normally. We are arranging food and other necessities for passengers who are stranded at various stations. Our officers are also deployed. There will continue to be disruption. Our priority is to resume operations on at least one line as soon as possible: Railway ministry spokesperson RD Bajpayee has told the media.
“It will take at least till 7.00 pm for (all) the lines to start. Starting one line now,” Pramod Babar, senior police inspector has told the media.
GRAPHIC IMAGE: Porters carrying an injured person to safety after part of a bridge collapsed on the railway line in Andheri, Mumbai (Image courtesy: Maharashtra Security Force officer).
Restoration of the overhead wires and tracks is under way. Trains are operating between Virar-Goregaon and Bandra-Churchgate. But, it is advised to travel only if it is very necessary to avoid inconvenience: Western Railway has tweeted.
“Thankfully, there was no train. The 7.10 am Bandra-Surat intercity train had just left. We heard the bridge fall down and we rushed immediately,” Feroz Shaikh, a porter, who was posted on platform 8 of Andheri station has said, speaking to Moneycontrol.
Latest visuals from the spot in Andheri, Mumbai. (Image: Moneycontrol's Atharva Pandit)
Earlier, an official from the Disaster Management Unit said that fire brigade jawans and other agencies have been mobilised to clear the debris, PTI has reported.
"Around 7.30 am, the part of East Western Railway FOB fell down towards Andheri east station. Fire brigade, Mumbai police and ward staff have rushed to the spot," said the official adding no casualty was reported so far.
He also said that it seems that incessant rain caused cracks in the FOB, which later resulted in the collapse.
“Thankfully, no train was passing beneath the track,” he added.
Mumbai Police issue diversions: Commuters travelling from SV Road to Western Express Highway (WEH) or from WEH to SV Road may follow Mrunal tai Gore flyover / Khiranager junction - Milan flyover/ Khar subway to reach their destination.
Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are currently at the location, Moneycontrol’s Atharva Pandit has reported. Rescue operations are under way.