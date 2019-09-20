Corporate tax cut: Anand Mahindra shuts up trolls who attacked Nirmala Sitharaman

After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed corporate tax on September 20, she was trolled on Twitter for not having taken the step in time. Backing Sitharaman on the move, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra came to her rescue.

Mahindra, who is in the US right now, praised Sitharaman for reducing corporate tax and said the country has sent an invitation letter to global investors by taking the step.

"Woke up in the US to this news. The best way to start the day. Not only because companies will pay less tax. But because this isn't just another policy tweak. @nsitharaman fired a shot that will be heard around the world. India has sent an invitation letter to global investors," he said in a tweet.

Replying to a comment on the finance minister not implementing the measures earlier, Mahindra tweeted: "This is unbelievable. Do you always get things right the first time? Do you never have to retrace your steps? Do you not value and desire the humility in leaders to listen and recalculate their route?"

Mahindra commented on a tweet that read: "Didn't she had this wisdom three months back when she presented union budget ? Sir, common log ha8n bewakoof nahin...first you create a problem, allow it to go worse, fudge numbers...become a saviour...what a performance !!!! (sic)"

Another tweet said: "Our lives cannot be run on trail (sic) and error method sir."

On which, Mahindra replied: "Really? And you get everything right the first time? (By the way you just got the spelling of ‘trial' wrong!) ".

On September 19, FM Sitharaman had defended her decision to ban e-cigarettes after Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw questioned her authority to issue the ban.

In a tweet, Shaw had wondered why the decision on e-cigarette ban came from Nirmala Sitharaman and not Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Sitharaman than posted a series of tweets, defending her decision.