Amit Shah inaugurates 3 bridges, APMC office building in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated three bridges in Ahmedabad city and a newly built office building of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) at Kalol in Gandhinagar district.

A public programme at the Kalol APMC was cancelled by Shah in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. He met people and left the place without giving a speech after the formal inauguration. Shah inaugurated the Vaishnodevi flyover, Khodiyar Container Depot flyover and a newly built railway overbridge at Chattral-Panser road.

He posted a tweet saying, "Inaugurated Vishnodevi and Khodiyar Container depot flyover and Panser railway over bridge, which will make commuting easy and people will benefit from it. I appreciate the work of the Gujarat government which has completed these developmental works on time under the leadership of Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) in this coronavirus pandemic time."

Later, Shah went to inaugurate the APMC office building at Kalol, which is part of his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Some people were invited at the APMC to participate in the programme. However, it was cancelled by Shah and only the office building inauguration was done.

"Home Minister Amit Shah cancelled this programme as it is not prudent to hold a gathering in the time of the coronavirus pandemic," said Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who had accompanied Shah for the event. After the inauguration, Shah met those invited for the event and later left from the place along with other leaders.