Air India urination case: Court adjourns Shankar Mishra's bail plea to January 30

Shankar Mishra, the accused in the Air India peegate case.

A sessions court on Friday adjourned the hearing of the bail application of Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, to January 30 as the investigating officer in the case did not turn up.

The court also noted a copy of the bail plea of the alleged offender was not made available to the complainant. Mishra has applied afresh for regular bail after a magisterial court dismissed his application on January 11, saying his act had shocked the civic consciousness of people and needed to be deprecated.

Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla adjourned the matter to Monday after the complainant's advocate informed the court that a copy of the application was not provided to him. The judge also noted the absence of the investigating officer.

The alleged incident had occurred on November 26 last year when a drunk Mishra walked up to the woman’s seat in the business class on an Air India New York-New Delhi flight, exposed himself and urinated on her.

The alleged act of the accused of relieving himself upon the complainant is 'utterly disgusting and repulsive', the magisterial court had said while denying him bail. The Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Mishra on January 4 on the complaint of the victim woman.

Read More