English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    After RFID tags, Railways to install GPS in wagons for real-time tracking, preventing artificial shortage: Report

    The Railways is expected to install RFID tags in all wagons by the 2022-end. This, combined with the GPS, will minimise the scope of artificial shortage and lead to optimum utilisation, an official reportedly said.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 23, 2022 / 08:46 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    In addition to the radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags, the Indian Railways will install global positioning system (GPS) in wagons to ensure real-time tracking and preventing artificial shortage, a report said on February 23.

    The installation of RFID tags, which picked up pace in 2020 and is expected to cover all wagons by December 2022, have details related to the rolling stock. This, combined with the GPS that is planned to be installed, will lead to optimum utilisation and minimise the possibility of an artificial shortage, sources privy to the development told The Times of India.

    “The combination of GPS and RFID will serve a greater purpose. As all the data will be available at central level and also at zonal level, there will be efficient utilisation of the stock that we have," the newspaper quoted an official as saying.

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the development.

    The installation of GPS in wagons would require an investment of around Rs 600 crore, the sources who spoke to TOI reportedly added.

    Close

    Related stories

    They also noted that the government will move ahead with the plan to increase the size of current wagon fleet, but at the same time, the decision to install GPS will be taken to use the available wagons efficiently.

    The Railways will add around 35,000 wagons by the year-end, and nearly one lakh in the next three years, as per the procurement target it has set, the report said. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had recently told the publication that the government was confident of crossing the freight loading target of 1,475 million in the next financial year.

    According to the Railway's National Rail Plan (NRP), which lays out broader targets aimed to be achieved by 2030, the freight ecosystem is expected to grow from the present level of 4,700 MT to 8,200 MT.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ashwini Vaishnaw #freight #GPS #Indian Railways #wagons
    first published: Feb 23, 2022 08:46 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.