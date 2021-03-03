Aadhaar card update: How to apply Aadhaar for new born baby online

UNICEF estimates that 140 million babies are likely to be born globally in 2021 with an average life expectancy of 84 years.

Aadhaar card is a unique identity proof issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to citizens of India that contains demographic and 12-digit biometric details.

No biometrics will be captured for children below 5 years. Their UID be processed on the basis of demographic information and facial photograph linked with the UID of their parents. These children will need to update their biometrics of ten fingers, iris, and facial photographs when they turn 5 and 15.

The Aadhaar enrollment for children is quite similar to that of adults. For this, you need to take your child to the nearest Aadhaar enrollment center and fill in the enrollment form.

Don't forget to carry all the required documents and the reference number along with a printout of the form to the center with you on the date of the appointment. Take a reference number along with the documents.

The parent or guardian's Aadhaar along with the child's birth certificate is required to enroll your kid for Aadhaar. Biometrics will not be collected from kids up to the age of five. The kid's Aadhaar will be linked to her/his parent's Aadhaar.

Check here the online process to apply for an Aadhaar card for a newborn baby online.

-Visit the official website of UIDAI.

-Click on the Aadhar Card registration link.

-Enter all the credentials including the name of the child, parent’s phone number, e-mail address, and so on.

-After entering all the personal details, one should fill in all the demographic information such as a residential address, locality, district, state, and so on.

-Proceed further and click on the fixed appointment tab. Now schedule the date of registration for the Aadhar card.

-The applicant can choose the nearest enrollment center to proceed further with the enrollment process.