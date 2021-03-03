English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Aadhaar card update: How to apply Aadhaar for new born baby online

No biometrics will be captured for children below 5 years. Their UID be processed on the basis of demographic information and facial photograph linked with the UID of their parents. These children will need to update their biometrics of ten fingers, iris, and facial photographs when they turn 5 and 15.

Moneycontrol News
March 03, 2021 / 11:05 AM IST
UNICEF estimates that 140 million babies are likely to be born globally in 2021 with an average life expectancy of 84 years.

UNICEF estimates that 140 million babies are likely to be born globally in 2021 with an average life expectancy of 84 years.

Aadhaar card is a unique identity proof issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to citizens of India that contains demographic and 12-digit biometric details.

No biometrics will be captured for children below 5 years. Their UID be processed on the basis of demographic information and facial photograph linked with the UID of their parents. These children will need to update their biometrics of ten fingers, iris, and facial photographs when they turn 5 and 15.

The Aadhaar enrollment for children is quite similar to that of adults. For this, you need to take your child to the nearest Aadhaar enrollment center and fill in the enrollment form.

Don't forget to carry all the required documents and the reference number along with a printout of the form to the center with you on the date of the appointment. Take a reference number along with the documents.

The parent or guardian's Aadhaar along with the child's birth certificate is required to enroll your kid for Aadhaar. Biometrics will not be collected from kids up to the age of five. The kid's Aadhaar will be linked to her/his parent's Aadhaar.

Close

Related stories

Check here the online process to apply for an Aadhaar card for a newborn baby online.

-Visit the official website of UIDAI.

-Click on the Aadhar Card registration link.

-Enter all the credentials including the name of the child, parent’s phone number, e-mail address, and so on.

-After entering all the personal details, one should fill in all the demographic information such as a residential address, locality, district, state, and so on.

-Proceed further and click on the fixed appointment tab. Now schedule the date of registration for the Aadhar card.

-The applicant can choose the nearest enrollment center to proceed further with the enrollment process.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Aadhaar #Aadhaar Card #Current Affairs #India #personal finance
first published: Mar 3, 2021 11:05 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.