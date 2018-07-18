App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 06:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

21 nuclear reactors under implementation, says government

Currently, there are nine nuclear power reactors at various stages of construction which are expected to be completed by 2024-25, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in the Lok Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Twenty-one nuclear reactors with a total installed capacity of 15,700 MW are currently under construction, the government said today.

However, it ruled out increasing the generation capacity of the existing plants.

Currently, there are nine nuclear power reactors at various stages of construction which are expected to be completed by 2024-25, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in the Lok Sabha.

In reply to questions, he said 12 more reactors were accorded administrative approval and financial sanction in June last year.

related news

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office said that together 21 nuclear power reactors, with an installed capacity of 15,700 MW are under implementation and envisaged for progressive completion by 2031.

Besides, in-principle approval has been given for five sites for setting up nuclear plants, he said during the Question Hour.

These sites are in Jaitapur (Maharashtra), Kovvada (Andhra Pradesh), Chhaya Mithi Virdi (Gujarat), Haripur (West Bengal) and Bhimpur (Madhya Pradesh).

To a query on whether the government was considering increasing the capacity of the existing nuclear power plants, Singh replied in the negative.

"The existing units are operating at their rated capacity. The unit size of indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) has already been increased from 220 MW to 540 MW and then to 700 MW, which is now under construction.

"In addition, Light Water Reactors of 1,000 MW have also been introduced with foreign cooperation," the minister said.

Singh also said the government has taken several measures to enable setting up of nuclear power reactors.

These include resolution of issues related to Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act and creation of Indian Nuclear Insurance Pool, he added.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 05:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.