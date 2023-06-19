US Embassy opens student visa appointments for July-August period; details here

The US Mission in India issued more than 1,25,000 student visas in 2022

The US Embassy has opened up student visa appointments across all consulates in India, with the applicants being offered slots between mid-July and mid-August.

The appointments could be booked by the applicants by visiting ustraveldocs.com, the US Embassy said on June 18, in an update shared on social media.

"Student visa appointments are now open for mid-July to mid-August across India. Visit http://ustraveldocs.com to book your appointment today," it tweeted.



Student visa appointments are now open for mid-July to mid-August across India. Visit https://t.co/Jt0kMsexeT to book your appointment today. pic.twitter.com/9M7ua63GF5

— U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) June 18, 2023

To book the slots, the applicants would be required to submit their documents, including identity photo, on the above-mentioned portal. They would also be required to pay a visa application fee of $185 or Rs 15,540 online.

The appointments have been opened up around two weeks after the US Mission in India conducted its seventh annual Student Visa Day, interviewing around 3,500 applicants in New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai on June 7.

"More Indians come to the United States as students than from any other country in the world. One out of every five student visas was issued right here in India in 2022 which is, by the way, more than the proportion of Indian population in the world," US Ambassador Eric Garcetti had said on the Student Visa Day.

"Indians have not only pursued education in the US but for decades have shown excellence. We are on track to process the highest number of visa applications for students in our history," she added.

According to figures shared by the embassy, the US Mission in India issued more than 1,25,000 student visas in 2022, which was a record-breaking number. Indians were also issued the highest numbers of H&L employment visas (65 per cent) and F1 student visas (17.5 per cent) worldwide.

Last year, more than 1.2 million people from India visited the US, making Indians one of the largest groups of international visitors to the US.

(With PTI inputs)