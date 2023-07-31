Lemon water benefits: A refreshing drink loaded with Vitamin C and antioxidants

Health benefits of lemon water: Lemons are rich in citric acid, vitamin C, and polyphenols, which have various health effects (Image: Canva)

Lemon water, a popular morning drink, is a refreshing way to start the day on a healthy note. Those who start their day with this drink swear by its energy-boosting and metabolism-enhancing properties. It is simply water with lemon juice added, but the best part is that you can adjust the amount of lemon juice to your liking.

You can drink lemon water cold or hot, depending on your preference and taste. Lemons are rich in citric acid, vitamin C, and polyphenols, which have various health effects. For example, they can help fight fatigue and lower lipid levels in the body. One of the most important lemon polyphenols is Eriocitrin, a yellow, water-soluble antioxidant that is found in both lemon juice and peel.

But does it truly live up to the hype? Let us take a look at the truth behind lemon water's reputation.

Supports weight management: Drinking lemon water before meals has been found to help control appetite, potentially leading to better portion control and supporting weight management efforts. The taste of lemons helps stimulate the release of hormones that promote feelings of fullness, which can be beneficial for those seeking to manage their appetite.

Supplies antioxidants: Lemon water is a rich source of antioxidants like flavonoids, limonoids, and polyphenols, which team up with vitamin C to provide various health benefits. Firstly, these antioxidants help detoxify the body by aiding in the removal of harmful toxins, supporting the liver's natural cleansing processes. Regularly drinking lemon water can improve your body's detox system. Besides, these antioxidants are essential for skin health, as they combat oxidative stress from UV radiation and pollution, helping to maintain a youthful and glowing complexion.

Offers vitamin C: Renowned for its immune-boosting properties, vitamin C stimulates the production of white blood cells, which defend the body against infections. Lemon water offers a convenient and refreshing source of this essential vitamin, promoting a healthier immune system and protecting against oxidative stress. Moreover, it acts as a powerful antioxidant, neutralising harmful free radicals that can harm cells and contribute to health problems. By combating these free radicals, vitamin C safeguards the body, reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

Keeps you hydrated: Lemon water offers more than just vitamin C and antioxidants. It's an excellent way to keep your body hydrated, which is vital for overall well-being. Staying properly hydrated supports various bodily functions, including digestion. Lemon water is said to improve digestion and reduce bloating. The citric acid in lemons can boost the production of digestive juices, leading to smoother digestion and less discomfort after meals. Furthermore, adequate hydration is essential for maintaining healthy skin, as it helps keep your skin moisturised and supple. Lemon water's hydrating properties can contribute to a radiant complexion and may even help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The alkalising effect: Lemon water might taste acidic, but once metabolised, it actually has an alkalising effect on the body. This helps balance the body's pH levels, which can lower the risk of chronic diseases.

However, it is important to drink lemon water in moderation to protect dental health, as the citric acid in lemons can erode tooth enamel over time. To minimise any potential damage, consider using a straw to drink lemon water and rinse your mouth with plain water afterward. In conclusion, lemon water supports the immune system, aids in detoxification, improves digestion, and balances pH levels. Remember to enjoy it as part of a balanced diet and practice moderation to fully embrace its positive impact on your health.