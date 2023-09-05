Best exercises: 5 Pilates exercises to help you find your balance and discover a stronger core

Exercise and fitness: The Pilates Hundred is a classic exercise that targets both your core and breathing control (Image: Canva)

A strong core is your body's anchor, providing stability and support for your day-to-day activities. Pilates offers a path to building a robust core and improving your balance. Whether you're seeking better stability in your daily life or aiming to enhance your athletic performance, this highly-acclaimed, low-impact exercise system has something to offer everyone. Never mind if you are a Pilates enthusiast or new to the practice, these five exercises are designed to help you boost your balance and strengthen your core muscles.

1. Pilates Hundred

The Pilates Hundred is a classic exercise that targets both your core and breathing control. To perform it, lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your head, neck, and shoulders off the mat, engaging your core muscles. Extend your legs at a 45-degree angle and pump your arms up and down, inhaling for five counts and exhaling for another five. Continue this pattern for a total of 100 counts. The controlled breathing and abdominal engagement in this exercise will enhance your core strength and balance.

2. Single-Leg Stretch

Exercise and fitness: The Single-Leg Stretch exercise not only enhances your core strength but also improves stability and balance (Image: Canva)

The Single-Leg Stretch focusses on strengthening the lower abdominal muscles while challenging your balance. Start by lying on your back, knees bent, and feet lifted off the mat. Bring one knee toward your chest while extending the other leg straight out, hovering above the ground. Switch legs in a scissor-like motion while keeping your core engaged and back pressed into the mat. This exercise not only enhances your core strength but also improves stability and balance.

3. Pendulum

The Pendulum exercise is an effective way to target your oblique muscles, which are the muscles on the sides of your waist. It also engages your rectus abdominis (the front of your core) and helps improve your core stability and balance. Begin by lying on your back on a mat. Extend your arms straight out to the sides, forming a T-shape, and place your palms flat on the ground. Lift both legs off the ground, keeping them straight, and feet hip-width apart. Swing your legs to one side and try to touch your toes to the ground without actually letting them touch. Bring them back to the centre, and then repeat on the other side. Repeat the pendulum swing from side to side for about 8-10 repetitions on each side.

4. Roll-Up

Exercise and fitness: The Roll-Up exercise not only strengthens your core muscles but also improves your ability to control your balance in various positions (Image: Canva)

Roll-Up is a fun exercise that not only works your core but also challenges your balance and coordination. Sit on the mat with your knees bent and your feet off the ground, holding your ankles. Round your spine into a C-curve and balance on your tailbone. Inhale as you roll backward, and exhale as you roll back up to the balanced position. Repeat this rolling motion, maintaining core engagement throughout. This exercise not only strengthens your core muscles but also improves your ability to control your balance in various positions.

5. Side Plank

Exercise and fitness: Side Plank exercises are excellent for building core strength and improving balance, especially in lateral movements (Image: Canva)

The Side Plank is an advanced Pilates exercise that targets the oblique muscles, helping to sculpt a strong core and improve lateral balance. Begin by lying on your side with your legs straight and stacked on top of each other. Prop yourself up on your elbow or hand, keeping your body in a straight line from head to heels. Lift your hips off the mat, engaging your oblique muscles. Hold this position for 20-30 seconds on each side. Side Planks are excellent for building core strength and improving balance, especially in lateral movements.