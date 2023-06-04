World Environment Day 2023: 11 eco-friendly alternatives for the plastic in your life, and what they cost

Of the 380 million tonnes of plastic produced each year, about half is for single-use items like packaging, cutlery and straws. (Photo by Christopher via Pexels)

More plastic. More waste. More pollution. This pretty much summarizes the Plastic Waste Makers Index 2023, compiled by the philanthropic Minderoo Foundation. The second edition of the report, which was released in February, found that the world generated 139 million metric tonnes of single-use plastic waste in 2021 alone. It was 6 million metric tonnes more than in 2019, when the first index was released.

Single-use plastic leads not only to a pollution crisis but also a climate one. According to the report, cradle-to-grave greenhouse gas emissions from single-use plastics in 2021 were equivalent to the total emissions of the United Kingdom (460 million tonnes CO2e). In recent years, several countries around the world, including India, have announced policies to reduce the volume of single-use plastic. Bans are now in place for products like single-use straws, disposable cutlery, food containers, cotton swabs and bags.

Yet, it isn’t enough. As per the report, recycling isn’t scaling up fast enough to deal with the amount of plastic being produced. So, chances are high that used products will still be dumped in landfills and in rivers, or make their way to beaches and oceans. It’s true that in our plastic-filled world, avoiding it can be tough. But finding alternatives to common items is becoming increasingly easier. Here are some Earth-friendly alternatives to invest in:

5 eco-friendly alternatives for the plastic in your life, and what they cost

Shopping

1. Single-use plastic shopping bags: Think about it. Plastic bags are used for an average of 12 minutes, but a single plastic bag has a life expectancy of up to 1,000 years. To reduce reliance, India has already banned the use of plastic carry bags with a thickness of less than 120 microns.

Alternative: Opt for reusable bags made from natural cloth. A canvas tote bag, for instance, costs as little as Rs 50 and is totally compostable, which means it won’t clog up landfills.

2. Single-use produce bags: Consumers usually rely on these free bags to pack fruits, vegetables, or bulk foods in grocery stores. But they add up over time. The average grocery store goes through 1,76,000 plastic produce bags each month or 2.2 million per year, according to retail data cited by Dehmoubed.

Alternative: Multi-purpose mesh bags come in a variety of sizes, cost less than Rs 150, create zero waste, and are fully recyclable and sustainable.

Eating out

3. Disposable cups: Every year, people around the world use 500 billion plastic cups. Most are thrown away almost immediately after use.

Alternative: Earth-friendly options such as bamboo, stainless steel, silicone and glass are available in stores and online. They are easy on the eyes, reusable and convenient to carry. Prices range from Rs 150 to Rs 800, depending on the material chosen.

4. Disposable cutlery: 40 billion plastic spoons, forks, and knives are used and thrown away each year. Several countries, including India, already have bans in place with regards to single-use plastic cutlery.

Alternative: Dine in where possible. Food delivery websites also give customers the option to say no to disposable cutlery. Replace plastic cutlery at home with stainless steel. It is tough, easy to clean and costs Rs 200 for a set of 12 forks and spoons.

5. Disposable straws: Of the 380 million tonnes of plastic produced each year, about half is for single-use items like packaging, cutlery and straws. It’s why in India, single-use plastic straws have been banned since 2022.

Alternative: The market is filled with options, from biodegradable paper, silicone, coconut leaf and wheat grass to glass and stainless steel. Prices vary depending on the material. For instance, a pack of 100 biodegradable paper straws can cost Rs 100, while a pack of 4 stainless steel straws is priced at Rs 140.

Kitchen

6. Food storage containers: They are the easy and convenient option to store food made at home. But data shows that plastic waste, including waste from plastic food containers which ended up in oceans, has negatively impacted over 700 marine species, including seals, sea turtles, and fish.

Alternative: Go for metal or glass containers. They are available in a variety of sizes, are inexpensive and while glass is not biodegradable, it is infinitely recyclable. Prices range upward of Rs 300, depending on the material chosen.

7. Plastic cutting boards: Apart from not being biodegradable, research also shows that plastic cutting boards hold more bacteria, which could contaminate food.

Alternative: Bamboo cutting boards are lightweight, compostable and durable. They are made from a fast-growing renewable resource. They also cost as little as Rs 250, and can come with an antibacterial surface.

8. Plastic trash bags: They are difficult and costly to recycle. They also break down into minute toxic particles that contaminate the soil and water. Bags with a thickness of less than 120 microns are already banned in India.

Alternatives: Reuse paper bags, line with newspaper, or go for biodegradable bags that are now available in stores and online. A pack of 90 biodegradable bags costs just about Rs 250.

Bathroom

9. Liquid soap and shampoos: They come in plastic bottles and tubes, and may also contain microbeads. According to statistics from the Zero Waste Week research, plastic packaging waste from the beauty industry alone reaches over 120 billion units of packaging annually.

Alternative: Opt for a bar soap and a shampoo bar for the bathroom. They are longer lasting and reduce the need for plastic bottles. Prices start at Rs 25 and Rs 190, respectively, depending on the brand and size.

10. Disposable feminine products: Every used sanitary napkin carries two grams of plastic, which takes 500-800 years to biodegrade.

Alternative: Menstrual cups are eco-friendly, reusable, and durable. Prices start at Rs 250.

11. Plastic toothbrushes: As per industry data, 99 percent of all the toothbrushes in the world are made from plastic. Once in landfill, they will take about 1,000 years to degrade and never fully biodegrade.

Alternative: Bamboo toothbrushes are eco-friendly and decompose naturally after their proper disposal. A pack of 3 bamboo brushes costs as little as Rs 150.

So, reduce, reuse and recycle.