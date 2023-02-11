English
    Ain’t no mountain high enough: alien invasive plants increasing in higher elevations

    A global study notes consistent increases in the number of alien plant species in mountainscapes and their swift spread into higher elevations between 2007 and 2017.

    Mongabay .
    February 11, 2023 / 04:29 PM IST
    (Representational image: Thomas Bennie/Unsplash)

    -- A global study notes consistent increases in the number of alien plant species in mountainscapes and their swift spread into higher elevations between 2007 and 2017.

    -- In Kashmir Himalayas in India, scientists have noted railway and road infrastructure expansion is a contributing factor to the march of invasive alien plant species higher into the mountains.

    -- The scientists call for minimising disturbance from construction in these landscapes and continued monitoring to detect and manage potentially problematic species at an early stage.

    By  Sahana Ghosh 