Sidharth Malhotra set for a hat-trick of flicks across genres

A bit of a break and Sidharth Malhotra is set to be back on the big screen with a bang. He was last seen in Aiyaary (2018).

However, come August and he is ready to start his 2019 campaign with Jabariya Jodi, followed by Marjaavaan while Shershaah is slated for a release next year.

While Jabariya Jodi is a romcom entertainer, Marjaavaan is an intense love story. Shershaah on the other hand is an action-drama biopic. Sidharth will be seen in an altogether different characterisation in each of the three films, and something that he has never done before.

Jabariya Jodi has him playing a loveable Patna boy and the story revolves around groom kidnapping. The movie also sees him reunite with his Hasee Toh Phasee co-star Parineeti Chopra.

In Marjaavaan, he will be sharing screen space with his Ek Villain co-star Riteish Deshmukh. In that movie, the two were at loggerheads with each other. The movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria.

As for Shershaah, the movie is truly special for Sidharth as its is a Dharma production. The movie is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil War.

Though actors, especially the ones who attain star status, are typically seen repeating their success stories or playing safe when it comes to featuring in commercial affairs, Sidharth has been chartering a different route for himself. While he too has been keeping an eye on the commercial aspects of his movies, he is avoiding getting typecast.

No wonder, even though he has seen successes like Student of the Year, Ek Villain and Kapoor & Sons, he hasn't gone on an overdrive in repeating the genre of the characterisation. Of course, not each of his endeavours have worked commercially, be it Baar Baar Dekho, Aiyaary or A Gentleman.

However, he has tried his luck at time travel romcoms, espionage thrillers and quirky action comedies, hence building on the kind of repertoire across different genres that not many actors have boasted of.

This is what makes his upcoming movies truly special as Jabariya Jodi, Marjaavaan and Shershaah will show different facets of his personality and acting talent.

While the promo of Jabariya Jodi should be out in around a week from now, Marjaavaan is being planned for a grand release on Gandhi Jayanti. As for Shershaah, knowing Karan Johar, the promotions and release date will be properly handled.