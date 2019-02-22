App
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt continue dream run with Gully Boy, Uri set to cross Simmba's collections

Gully Boy has entered the Rs 100 crore club and the results have been good for a story that has been set in a world which has otherwise not been exposed to Bollywood fans.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/ @ranveersingh
Joginder Tuteja

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are having a dream run at the box-office. Before Gully Boy, they featured in movies as distinct as Padmaavat, Simmba, Raazi and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, and all clicked with the cinegoers. Now, Gully Boy will be part of that list.

The movie has entered the Rs 100 crore club and the results have been good for a story that has been set in a world which has otherwise not been exposed to Bollywood fans. There aren't many flicks that have music as the core genre as street rap. In that aspect, the movie has done well to score a century.

That said, it has taken the film eight days to reach this mark when ideally it should have happened in six or maximum seven days.  With the kind of promotion and marketing efforts, it exceeded expectations when it came to the opening day. However, despite due to word of mouth reviews, the numbers weren't as super strong as many would have expected.

The movie is doing well at the premium multiplexes of major cities with Mumbai contributing a lot due to the local flavour. Beyond that though the business has been lopsided and that is on expected lines since even the sheer idea of putting together this film was a risk in itself.

It would be interesting to see where does the film land up now because Total Dhamaal has released and that has occupied a major count of screens. Also, the multi-starrer it is a movie for the masses.

That said, the fact remains that 2019 has been a good year so far with different genre of films doing well and Gully Boy has added to the list.

Meanwhile, Uri - The Surgical Strike has now reached 230.50 crore mark and that is an unbelievable number given the fact that the opening day had just about crossed the 8 crore mark. In the process, it has gone past the lifetime numbers of biggies like Kick and Chennai Express as well.

Now next in line is Simmba, which currently stands at  Rs 240.50 crore. With just 10 crore more to be gathered, this Aditya Dhar, Vicky Kaushal and Ronnie Screwvala film should manage to do that by the next weekend.

From there, its remarkable journey towards the Rs 250 crore club will begin and one waits to see if that indeed turns out to be a landmark for Uri, which is clearly the biggest surprise story on this side of the millennium.

(Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. He loves the word 'Bollywood' and truly believes that it has a ring to it that is sweeter than 'Hollywood')
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 12:47 pm

tags #Alia Bhatt #Business #Entertainment #Gully Boy #Ranveer Singh

