PMKMY scheme: CSC aims to enroll 2-crore farmers for Rs 3,000 monthly pension scheme by August 15

The CSC e-Governance Services India, which manages over 3.5 lakh common service centres across the country, has set a target of enrolling 2 crore small and marginal farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan-Dhan Yojana by August 15.

The PM-KMY was launched by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the national capital on August 9 which entitles eligible farmers for monthly pension of Rs 3,000 per month.

"I have asked all village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) who run over 2-lakh CSCs in villages across India to register at least 100 small and marginal farmers by Independence Day (August 15). All our CSCs will remain open on Independence Day also to complete the target of registering at least 2 crore farmers by Independence Day," CSC CEO Dinesh Tyagi told PTI on August 11.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare has roped in CSC, a special purpose vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, as exclusive "enrolling agency" for enrollment of subscribers.

Tyagi said enrolment process is very simple. Any eligible farmer who wants to join the scheme can visit his nearest CSC along with his Aadhaar card and bank passbook or account details.

Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs), who manage CSCs, will complete online registration process after taking all relevant details of farmers.

"After the authentication process is completed, the enrolled farmer will be informed and his PM-KMY Pension Card with a unique Pension Account Number will be generated. Under the PM-KMY, which was announced in the Budget 2019-20, a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 will be provided to eligible farmers on attaining the age of 60," Tyagi said.

The scheme is being implemented across the country, including Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Farmers holding up to 2 hectare farm land will be eligible for the PM-KMY scheme.

The PM-KMY is a voluntary and contribution-based pension scheme for farmers in the age group of 18 to 40 years.

Farmers will have to make a monthly contribution of Rs 55 to Rs 200 depending on the age of entry in the pension fund till they reach the retirement age of 60 years.

The central government will make an equal contribution of the same amount in the pension fund.

Farmer's spouse is also eligible to get a separate pension of Rs 3,000 upon making separate contribution to the fund.