Mohammad Abbas' maiden 10-wicket haul triggers Twitter meltdown

Mohammad Abbas’ maiden 10-wicket haul propelled Pakistan to a 373-run victory over Australia in the second Test match giving them a 1-0 series win. In a ‘Man of the Match’ performance, Abbas picked up five wickets in each innings while giving away just 95 runs to finish with career best figures of 29.4 - 6 -95 -10. On a track which offered no help to pacers, Abbas stunned the batsmen with his accurate and disciplined lines as he became the first fast bowler to take a ten-wicket haul in UAE.

Abbas a relative late-comer to the sport made his Test debut against the Windies last year. Aged 28, Abbas worked as a welder at a leather factory in Pakistan before emerging to prominence in 2016 after two successful domestic seasons. Abbas was top wicket-taker again in the 2016-17 season, with 71 wickets and a stunning average of 12.74, which earned him his first Test cap in 2017. Abbas struck with his second ball in Test cricket sending back Kraigg Brathwaite for a duck and has been unstoppable ever since. He has 59 wickets in just 10 matches and boasts of an average of 15.64.

Abbas was also awarded with the ‘Man of the Series’ award for his exploits against Australia and his performances have got the cricket world raving on Twitter.



I see a new number 1 Test bowler coming... Mohammad Abbas

— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) October 19, 2018

South African paceman Dale Steyn was bold in his appraisal of the player as he said,

Former English captain Michael Vaughan was candid in his estimation of the pacer when he admitted that Abbas is a type of bowler who would make him poop his pants,



Having watched Mahammad Abbas now for over a year ... I have decided he would get me out every time within about 6 balls ... The type of bowler i would poop my pants about ... Thought I would let you all know ... #PAKvAUS — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 17, 2018





I am only watching & I reckon @Mohmmadabbas111 has had me out 10 times already this morning .... Incredible bowler in all conditions .... #PAKvAUS

— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 19, 2018

He also later added,

Paul Collingwood agreed with Vaughan as he replied to his tweet stating,



Faced him last month with storm Ali up his backside....lasted 1 ball first innings and somehow survived the huge LBW shout 1st ball in the 2nd innings!! Had me on toast #unplayable https://t.co/R2ZgipHxrb — Paul Collingwood (@Colly622) October 17, 2018





Amazingly Abbas' career average (15.81) is the best for any bowler who's taken at least 50 wickets in Tests in last 122 years.

Bari mushkil se hota ha chaman ma deedawar paida. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 19, 2018

Cricket statistician and journalist Mazher Arshad, pointed out an interesting stat,

Former Pakistani batsman Ramiz Raja was a bit more cautious in his praise,



It’s still early to compare Abbas with the greats of the game but his set up to out smart opponents is as beguiling as Shane Warnes was!! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) October 19, 2018





Pakistan have as always unearthed a special fast bowler. Mohammad Abbas looks an unbelievably talented bowler.

— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 19, 2018

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif acknowledged Pakistan’s penchant to unearth special bowlers,

Australian women’s cricket team player Rene Farrell seems to have found a new role model,



When I grow up I want to bowl like Mohammad Abbas #PAKvAUS — Rene Farrell (@Fezzy88Rene) October 19, 2018





Well... Mohammad Abbas sure is something special Just sucks he’s playing us #PAKvAUS

— Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) October 19, 2018

Another Australian Women’s cricket team member expressed her admiration and frustration in a single line,

Ian Bishop brought out an interesting comparison,



Mohammad Abbas is like a surgeon with a cricket ball in hand. Such discipline and so precise. #AUSvPAK — ian bishop (@irbishi) October 10, 2018





Brilliant bowling Mohammad Abbas. We have found a real gem in him, really hope he continues to perform this way. Wonderful work on UAE pitches. Pakistan should aim for a lead in excess of 400, we have the bowling to win this one. Keep going strong boys! #PAKvAUS

— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 17, 2018

We’ll leave you with this tweet from Shahid ‘Boom Boom’ Afridi,