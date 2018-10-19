App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 09:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mohammad Abbas' maiden 10-wicket haul triggers Twitter meltdown

Mohammad Abbas' maiden 10-wicket haul has the cricket world in a frenzy on Twitter. Here are some of the top reactions from the cricketing fraternity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mohammad Abbas’ maiden 10-wicket haul propelled Pakistan to a 373-run victory over Australia in the second Test match giving them a 1-0 series win. In a ‘Man of the Match’ performance, Abbas picked up five wickets in each innings while giving away just 95 runs to finish with career best figures of 29.4 - 6 -95 -10. On a track which offered no help to pacers, Abbas stunned the batsmen with his accurate and disciplined lines as he became the first fast bowler to take a ten-wicket haul in UAE.

Abbas a relative late-comer to the sport made his Test debut against the Windies last year. Aged 28, Abbas worked as a welder at a leather factory in Pakistan before emerging to prominence in 2016 after two successful domestic seasons. Abbas was top wicket-taker again in the 2016-17 season, with 71 wickets and a stunning average of 12.74, which earned him his first Test cap in 2017. Abbas struck with his second ball in Test cricket sending back Kraigg Brathwaite for a duck and has been unstoppable ever since. He has 59 wickets in just 10 matches and boasts of an average of 15.64.

Abbas was also awarded with the ‘Man of the Series’ award for his exploits against Australia and his performances have got the cricket world raving on Twitter.

South African paceman Dale Steyn was bold in his appraisal of the player as he said,


Former English captain Michael Vaughan was candid in his estimation of the pacer when he admitted that Abbas is a type of bowler who would make him poop his pants,

related news


He also later added,


Paul Collingwood agreed with Vaughan as he replied to his tweet stating,


Cricket statistician and journalist Mazher Arshad, pointed out an interesting stat,


Former Pakistani batsman Ramiz Raja was a bit more cautious in his praise,


Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif acknowledged Pakistan’s penchant to unearth special bowlers,


Australian women’s cricket team player Rene Farrell seems to have found a new role model,


Another Australian Women’s cricket team member expressed her admiration and frustration in a single line,


Ian Bishop brought out an interesting comparison,


We’ll leave you with this tweet from Shahid ‘Boom Boom’ Afridi,
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 09:06 pm

tags #cricket #Pakistan

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.