Is KL Rahul the solution to India’s No. 4 problem?

The 2019 World Cup is just a year away. While India have some very exciting talent on plate, they also have some problems to address before the mega tournament starts. The biggest of them right now looks to be the No. 4 slot which is yet to be sealed.

Team India has tried many batsmen for the spot but none has succeeded to make the batting position his own. Ajinkya Rahane and Manish Pandey were given opportunities to strengthen the middle order but neither could make a solid impact. Kedar Jadhav came up with a few good performances but his fitness remains a concern. Shreyas Iyer has also been given some chances to bat at No. 4 but he has also blown hot and cold. He lacks experience too.

India would again start their hunt for a No. 4 batsman in England next month. KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik would be fighting for that spot. So, who looks the most likely batsman suited for the job? DK has not been able to make use of the opportunities given to him in the past. And he doesn’t look like a long term prospect either with his age being over 30. The same is true for Rayudu, who is also over 30. Since Iyer has shown patchy form in the IPL, Rahul looks the first candidate to take that spot.

With a fantastic IPL behind his back, Rahul is ready to take up any role the team demands him to. Despite being an opener, he is ready to prove himself at No. 4. In an event in Chandigarh, Rahul said, “My childhood dream is to play in the World Cup. And, if the team management wants me to bat at No 4 position, I am ready to do it; because for me, nothing is bigger than playing for the national team. I hope to extend my IPL form and score heavily in the international arena.”

So he has made his intentions very clear that he will try to excel at whatever position the team wants him to. With 659 runs from 14 matches for Kings XI Punjab, Rahul has had a fantastic IPL this year. And he would like to extend his form when he dons the India blue. Keeping in mind the future of Indian cricket too, he looks the best bet for the No. 4 spot.

Since Rayudu and Karthik don’t have age on their side, and with Iyer lacking international experience, Rahul has the advantage. He is in-form, has age on his side and has all the shots in his repertoire. Being an opener, he is used to play a new moving ball, something which will be there during most part of the innings in England. Rahul also has the big shots needed to accelerate in the middle overs.

So with a solid all-round game, Rahul should look to seal the No. 4 spot and make it his own when he walks out to bat in the England series, and end India’s middle order woes.