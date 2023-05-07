IPL 2023: How Nagpur is becoming the hotbed for T20 specialists

IPL 2023 cricketers from Vidarbha (from left) Atharva Taide, Yash Thakur, Jitesh Sharma.

The Indian Premier League is not just about international cricketers with a high-price tag. The uncapped domestic players make the tournament equally exciting. Nagpur in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, known for growing oranges and cotton, has manufactured good cricketers over the past six years. They won the Ranji Trophy twice, and of late, the focus shifted from red ball to white to aim for the India jersey.

Despite the consecutive Ranji titles in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, they were notable absentees in the India A set-up, and IPL was a distant dream. Right-arm pacer Rajneesh Gurbani was the only player from Vidarbha who had a brief stint with India A in 2018, and India international Umesh Yadav was the only player who was an IPL regular.

In IPL 2023, Jitesh Sharma, Atharva Taide and Yash Thakur — all from Vidarbha — have been turning heads. Sharma and Taide have showcased their power-hitting skills for Punjab Kings, while Thakur impressed with the ball for Lucknow SuperGiants. Darshan Nalkande, another Vidarbha player, is on the Gujarat Titans bench. These players train at the Nagpur Cricket Academy together.

Focus shift: Red ball to white

Madhav Bakre, the founder of the academy, had to run pillar to post to enquire why his players kept missing out on the IPL and India A chances. "I started meeting a lot of officials in the BCCI to understand what could be the reason. After speaking to people, I realised they had to do well in the IPL. Even Dilip Vengsarkar says, our players could play for India once they do well in the IPL.

"We made a few changes in our cricketing culture gradually. VCA president Adwait Manohar also said that Vidarbha should focus on white-ball cricket. Earlier, we used to have different wickets at our academy to train the players, but now, we have moved to flat wickets, as you see in the IPL. We have been training them to hit sixes," Bakre tells Moneycontrol.com.

Taide made his debut this season, and scored a 36-ball 66 against the SuperGiants last week at a strike rate of 183.33. He became the first batter from Vidarbha to hit an IPL fifty.

Sharma, who played the last season, looks even better now. He amassed 239 runs in 10 appearances with a best score of 49 not out. His overall strike rate reads 165.97 in the current season, which is more than Faf Du Plessis and Devon Conway. Both Taide and Sharma surpassed Faiz Fazal's 45 for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab in 2010.

Bakre told his players to keep their strike rate above 150. "See, 200 is not a safe target anymore. If the strike rate is 150-plus, then only we can make something out of the IPL," he adds.

Thakur has been a wicket-taking bowler in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 in the past couple of seasons. He has picked five wickets in four appearances so far in the Lucknow franchise.

Lack of a top coach in Nagpur

The NCA has all facilities for the cricketers to train but it lacks a skilled coach who could guide the players in top-flight cricket. "We have the infrastructure, they have cameras to record their batting, etc., but we need experienced batters and bowlers who will be able to guide these boys in the coming years. The local coaches do not have the experience. We have tie-ups with different coaches and we send our kids there," adds Bakre.

Sharma, also a wicketkeeper, trains with fellow stumper Akshay Wadkar, and the batters face net bowlers and spinners from the Ranji side. "They usually bat for two to three hours, and bowlers from other clubs can come and bowl to them. Akshay and Jitesh keep feeding off each other," he says.

The role of Patwal in Taide's rise

Bakre sent Taide to Umesh Patwal in Mumbai to sharpen his skills. The renowned coach, who has trained the Afghanistan cricket team and Kochi Tuskers Kerala in the IPL a decade ago, ensured Taide went out of his comfort zone. "The training was a bit longer, and most of the time, it was not result-oriented but knowing himself better — why he is playing those shots and how it could be useful in the match. It was about how one can execute the same thing in the match. His keenness to play at the highest level and my understanding of the game helped.

"We are more into skills and drills. If a batter is playing the ball, he needs to know the mindset of the bowler, and what are his strengths on a specific wicket. If you are aware of the wicket, and the pattern of the bowler, it is easier to play shots. Atharva is ahead of these bowlers. He can read them and it helps him to play those shots," says Patwal, who believes the youngster has not even played 10 per cent of his game.

The Vidarbha cricket team that operates from Nagpur is passionate about the gentleman's sport, and eventually, they are evolving from the traditional mould to the modern-day demands of the game. One can expect a new star from the region in the Indian senior cricket team in future.

Sharma has already tasted the dressing room vibe as he was in the squad in the home series versus Sri Lanka and New Zealand though he did not get a game. He was the third player, after Yadav and Fazal, to receive an international call-up.