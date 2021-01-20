MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021 Retention: RR releases Steve Smith, CSK drops Harbhajan; KXIP left with highest remaining purse

The analysts were caught by surprise after the top brass of the Rajasthan Royals decided to release Steve Smith. The Aussie was captaining the side in the previous season.

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2021 / 08:04 PM IST
Steve Smith

As the deadline approaches for retention and release of players for 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), franchises have swung into action to take decisive decisions. Among top foreign players who were axed on January 20 included Australians Steve Smith, Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell, among others.

The analysts were caught by surprise after the top brass of the Rajasthan Royals decided to release Smith, who was captaining the side in the previous season.

Maxwell - one of the star-players of Kings' XI Punjab was dropped, and the apparent reason appears to be his flop performance in the 2020 edition of the league.

In another major release, the Mumbai Indians decided to finally let go Lasith Malinga, who has been associated with the team since 2008.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore offloaded its star line-up, by releasing Chris Morris, Moeen Ali and Aaron Finch. The franchise finalised the decision to retain the core Indian group, with Virat Kohli confirmed as the captain.

Reports citing RR officials confirmed that the team would be captained by Sanju Samson in the next edition of the tournament.

Among the eight franchises, the major rejigs were witnessed in the RCB and the CSK. The latter, apart from bidding adieu to Harbhajan Singh, also released Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay and Piyush Chawla. Shane Watson, who was also a key member of the team, had announced his retirement at the end of IPL 2020.

The RCB, which released Moeen, Morris and Finch among the overseas players, has also decided to offload Gurkeerat Singh, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Isuru Udana, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav.

The spree of releases has left the RCB with a remaining purse of nearly Rs 35.6 crore. The CSK has also freed up its resources to make additional purchases worth Rs 22.9 crore. The players' auction for IPL 2021 is expected to begin in second week of February.

Full list of team-wise remaining purses:

Kings XI Punjab – Rs 53.2 crore, Rajasthan Royals – Rs 34.85 crore, Chennai Super Kings – Rs 22.9 crore, Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 10.75 crore, Delhi Capitals – Rs 9 crore, Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 10.85 crore, Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 35.7 crore and Mumbai Indians – Rs 15.35 crore.
TAGS: #Aaron Finch #cricket #CSK #India #IPL 2021 #IPL 2021 Auction #IPL 2021 Retention #KXIP #Sports #Steve Smith
first published: Jan 20, 2021 07:29 pm

