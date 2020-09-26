IPL 2020 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Fantasy team picks for the match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 26 in what would be the second match for both sides in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dinesh Karthik-led KKR had lost their opening game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 49 runs at the same venue on September 23. On the other hand, David Warner’s SRH had lost to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 10 runs in their first march. Thus, either of the two sides would register their first points of the season through this contest.

Reports suggest that SRH’s Mitchell Marsh had suffered from an ankle injury and has been ruled out of the tournament. While Jason Holder has been named as his replacement, he may not be immediately available to play. Kane Williamson also had an injury and may not be available for selection for this game, reports add.

SRH have won three of the last five head-to-head matches.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (Captain & WK), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier and Shivam Mavi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (WK), David Warner (Captain), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan.

Our fantasy XI:

Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Nitish Rana, Mohammad Nabi, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.