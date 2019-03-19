App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 09:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

IPL 2019: Hardik's workload needs to be monitored, says Zaheer Khan

Hardik Pandya has had issues with injuries which has led to two lay-offs in last one year

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan, a master in injury management during the later part of his playing career, feels that Hardik Pandya's workload should be monitored since he has had recurring lower back injuries. In the last six months, Pandya has had two breakdowns with recurring back-injury which ruled him out mid-way through the Asia Cup last September and out of the home series against Australia earlier this month.

READ: Rohit, Zaheer tell players to 'listen' to their bodies to manage workload

"When I saw him during Asia Cup, I was very concerned with kind of signs I saw on the field. But when I spoke to him (Hardik), I found out it's not a problem which he has faced for the first time. That's something which should be worked on because three or four years ago he had a similar kind of issue with the back," Zaheer, who is Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket, said during a media conference.

Zaheer has observed that Hardik's injury is about the impact on the follow-through which has caused him problems.

related news

"It is related to what he feels when he is getting off through the crease (on follow through). It has a certain kind of impact which he's been working on. For a fast bowler, the kind of injury he had in Asia Cup is not easy."

Zaheer made it clear that Pandya is one player whose workload needs to be monitored carefully and MI support staff is keeping a close watch on his fitness.

"He has to be monitored. He's in consultation with the team of support staff. Everything is under control. So far he has done couple of bowling sessions. He's going to progress in that fashion.

Zaheer, who is now the director of cricket operations of three-time IPL title winners Mumbai Indians, was also candid in saying that the pace bowling all rounder's work load needs to be monitored closely by the IPL franchise. "He is on track. Sometimes distraction will help to get back on track. He wants to go out and make the numbers talk and let everyone know his priority is cricket. He has always been serious and passionate about cricket," said Zaheer

Pandya got embroiled in a controversy by taking part in a TV talk show where his remarks were considered sexist and was sent back to India from Australia.

He thus missed the ODI series after missing the preceding Test and T20 series due to a lower back injury.

Zaheer has advised Pandya to pick MI's bowling coach and former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond's brains as the latter had gone through a similar experience that cut short his career in full bloom.

"We have the great Shane Bond with us. You know the history of what he had gone through in his playing days. He's the right guy he (Pandya) should be talking to. He is someone who had that issue with his back which eventually had an effect on his career," said Zaheer.

"I have been having chats with Hardik around that, in terms of the general approach, what kind of feedback I am getting from him. I don't want to share all those feedbacks in this platform. But rest assured he is finding ways around that.

"In the shorter term it is not going to have any consequences as he is very much aware of where things stand. In the longer term he knows what are the things that are needed to get rid of those issues permanently," he explained.

Zaheer was also upbeat about the impact that two swashbucking players will make - the left-handed Yuvraj Singh who is set to make his debut for MI after being ignored by all franchise in first round of the players' auction and West Indies all rounder Kieron Pollard.

"Talking about Yuvraj, the auction dynamics are different. I myself have gone unsold in first round. Bringing Yuvraj in has been a boost because of the match winning abilities he has.

ALSO READ: We have various options in all three aspects of game,says Ponting

"We have identified that we need experienced batsmen to control the middle with Rohit deciding to open and we all backing him. Who is better than Yuvraj Singh? That's been the thought process. He's looking good and is looking forward to make an impact in this IPL season."
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 07:45 pm

tags #2019 IPL #cricket #Hardik Pandya #Indian Premier League #IPL 2019 #Zaheer Khan

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

IPL 2019: Continuity Allows us to Play With Freedom: Billings

Tamil Nadu HC Asks Public Servants to Get Inspired by IAF Pilots Who H ...

IPL 2019: I Have Never Had Complaints About my Batting Slot: Rahane

CBI Making All Efforts to Get Nirav Modi Extradited From UK

Jagmeet Singh Creates History in Canada's House of Commons as First No ...

She Gets Facial, Dyes Her Hair to Look Young: BJP MLA Makes Sexist Rem ...

Will Shivpal Split Yadav Vote? How Akhilesh’s Powerful Chacha Can He ...

Man Killed, Minor Wounded After Truck Rams Into Scooter at Delhi's Kas ...

Ganga Doesn’t Belong to Anyone: Scindia Hits Back After BJP’s Crit ...

RBI chief calls for more fiscal coordination by state and central gove ...

EU impatient with Brexit, but resigned to delay

New Goa CM wants floor test in House on Wednesday

GST Council implements new tax structure for real estate

PM Narendra Modi to address 25 lakh 'chowkidars' on Wednesday

Wall Street opens higher as Fed expected to hold fire

Oil prices rise to 2019 highs on OPEC cuts, US sanctions

Palladium breaks above $1,600 in record run as supply woes persist

Here's why investment guru Mark Mobius is worried about India

Economists vs CAs: Statistics, scriptures can be tweaked to win over r ...

BJP picks Hindu-majority Pathanamthitta to experiment with Hindutva po ...

New Zealand terror attack: 200 watched live-stream of massacre, video ...

Long-standing bond between religion and politics won’t end with BJP ...

Netflix's Love, Death and Robots highlights the luxury of ambition tha ...

Xiaomi Redmi Go first impressions: Android Go with 1 GB RAM never felt ...

NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

Special Olympics 2019: Indian roller skaters exceed expectations on fa ...

MS Dhoni, Roar of the Lion: Here's why Thala doesn't give interviews a ...

Inshallah: We wonder why Mahesh Bhatt is clueless about daughter's Ali ...

IPL 2019: Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Brendon McCullum among those who ...

Priyanka Chopra finds a spot among Meryl Streep, Elle DeGeneres and ot ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in a film has got Twitterati exc ...

Rishi Kapoor's selfie with Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Ka ...

Ghar More Pardesiya: Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9, thanks to bestie Katrin ...

David Beckham’s son Romeo is 'allegedly' dating this Stranger Things ...

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starre ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.