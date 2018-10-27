Oct 27, 2018 09:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs WI 3rd ODI Highlights: Kohli's century goes in vain as Windies win by 43 runs
Catch all the live action from India vs West Indies 3rd ODI being played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Windies win by 43 runs.
Wicket! Bumrah c Holder b Samuels 0 (3)
Wicket! Khaleel st Hope b Samuels 3 (11)
Wicket! Chahal c Paul (sub) b Roach 3 (5)
Wicket! Kohli b Samuels 107 (119)
Wicket! Bhuvneshwar c Powell b McCoy 10 (17)
Hundred up for Kohli! 100 (110)
Wicket! Dhoni c Hope b Holder 7 (11)
Wicket! Pant c Hope b Nurse 24 (18)
Wicket! Rayudu b McCoy 22 (27)
FIFTY up! Kohli 53 (65)
Wicket! Dhawan lbw b Nurse 35 (45)
Wicket! Rohit b Holder 8 (9)
Wicket! Nurse lbw b Bumrah 40 (22)
Wicket! Hope b Bumrah 95 (113)
Wicket! Allen c Pant b Chahal 5 (7)
Wicket! Holder c Jadeja (sub) b Bhuvneshwar 32 (39)
FIFTY up for Hope! 50 (72)
Wicket! R Powell c Rohit b Kuldeep Yadav 4 (16)
WICKET! Hetmyer st Dhoni b Kuldeep 37 (21)
WICKET! Samuels c Dhoni b Khaleel 9 (17)
WICKET! Powell c Rohit b Bumrah 21 (25)
WICKET! Hemraj c Dhoni b Bumrah 15(20)
Ashley Nurse is the Man of the Match for his 40 off 22 balls with the bat and then scalping two wickets while giving away just 43 runs with the ball.
Jason Holder (Windies Captain): Credit to the boys. We hung in the game for as long as possible. I should have gone deeper. Something to learn there. We hung in there. They were probably a batter short. We knew if we remove Dhoni, we could get in to their lower order. He is a competitor. I know what to expect from him. He keeps it tight and gives us wickets at regular intervals. The guys are learning better. We just need to be consistent. We need to buck up more. If you want to be one of the best team, you have to be consistent in all aspects of the game.
Virat Kohli (Indian captain): We bowled pretty well. I think the wicket was not offering much in the first 35 overs. From 227 for 8 we should have been chasing 250-260 at the maximum. It was a pretty gettable total. We did not get the partnerships going. In the field we were fine. This Windies side is an explosive side and they can beat any team on a given day. Look when Hardik and Kedar both play, we get the extra option. When someone like Hardik is not playing, who gives you both bowling and batting option, it is difficult to get the balance. It is a bit embarrassing when people ask you the same thing again and again. I wanted to go after him (Samuels) and just did not execute well. Definitely, we have to take the wins and losses in our way. Just shake the loss away. Our plans are there and we just need to execute better.
Windies win by 43 runs.
Samuels starts with two dot balls and Kuldeep cuts the 3rd delivery past cover for a single. CAUGHT! Bumrah looks for the cut but edges the ball behind and it takes a deflection off Hope’s gloves but Holder does well to hold on at slips. Great win for the Windies as they manage to draw level in the series.
India 240/10 after 47.4 overs
Wicket! Bumrah c Holder b Samuels 0 (3)
Bumrah looks for the cut but only gets an edge and the ball deflects off the gloves of the keeper but Holder takes the catch at slips.
Jason Holder comes back into the attack. Jasprit Bumrah comes out to bat now. Holder starts well with 3 dot balls before sending the next ball wide. Kuldeep whips the 4th delivery to long-on for a single. Bumrah plays out the rest of the over. Just 2 runs off the over. India still need 45 runs from 18 balls to win.
India 239/9 after 47 overs
Samuels starts with a short ball which Kuldeep cuts to the third man fence for a FOUR. Kuldeep is given out LBW on the 2nd delivery as he misses with the sweep shot. He goes for the review and after a number of replays the umpires decide that the ball has brushed against his glove and Kuldeep continues. The batsmen then pick up singles off the next three deliveries. STUMPED! Khaleel steps out and swings wildly at the last delivery but misses as Hope whips off the bails. Windies just one wicket away from victory.
India 237/9 after 46 overs
Wicket! Khaleel st Hope b Samuels 3 (11)
Khaleel looks to launch the ball down the ground but misses as Hope takes off the bails in a flash.
Kuldeep guides the 1st ball to the on-side for a single. Khaleel gets a full toss delivery on the 3rd ball which he clips for a single. Kuldeep guides the next ball to third man for a run. Khaleel manages to get the 5th ball past midwicket for a single. Roach sends down a wide bouncer to end the over and Kuldeep uses the upper cut to send the ball to third man or a run. 5 off the over.
India 230/8 after 45 overs
Marlon Samuels continues. Khaleel Ahmed comes out to bat and plays out the over. Maiden over. India need 59 to win from 36 balls now.
India 225/8 after 44 overs
Kemar Roach comes back into the attack. Kuldeep defends the first ball to the off-side and Chahal is halfway down the track before being sent back. Lucky for him Roach doesn’t collect the throw to complete the run-out. Kuldeep gets a top-edge taking the 3rd ball behind square for a single. Chahal pulls the next ball over midwicket for 2 runs. CAUGHT! The short ball does the trick as a top-edge from Chahal is collected by Paul at fine leg. 3 runs and a wicket off the over.
India 225/8 after 43 overs
Wicket! Chahal c Paul (sub) b Roach 3 (5)
Chahal goes for the pull but gets a top-edge to fine leg where the substitute Paul takes a really good catch.
Marlon Samuels comes into the attack. It’s his first over of the day. Both batsmen pick up singles off the first two balls. BOWLED! There goes India’s best hope of making a late surge for the win. Kohli looks for the pull but misses completely. Yuzvendra Chahal walks out to bat. He gets off the mark immediately with a single. Kuldeep tucks the 5th ball behind square for a single. India still need 61 runs to win here.
India 222/7 after 42 overs
Wicket! Kohli b Samuels 107 (119)
Kohli looks for the pull shot but misses completely as the ball crashes into the stumps. How will India dig themselves out here?
Obed McCoy comes back into the attack. CAUGHT! Bhuvneshwar slashes at the length ball outside off but only finds Powell who makes no mistake taking the catch at deep cover. Bhuvi was looking to attack the bowlers but has to return to the dressing room now. Kuldeep Yadav walks out to bat and gets off the mark immediately with a single. Kohli turns the 5th ball to the on-side for a single. 3 runs and a wicket off the over.
India 218/6 after 41 overs
Wicket! Bhuvneshwar c Powell b McCoy 10 (17)
Bhuvneshwar slashes at a length ball outside off but only manages to find Powell at deep cover. India in real trouble now.
Kohli nudges the 1st ball off the pads for a single. Bhuvi slogs at the next delivery and Hemraj does poorly at mid-on as the ball escapes under his attempted dive for a FOUR. India needed that boundary. Holder responds well with two dot balls. He then sends down a bouncer and Bhuvi gets a top-edge as he looks for the pull. Lucky for him the ball lands safely at fine leg for 2 runs. Bhuvi tucks the last ball to fine leg for a single. Good over for India as they get 8 runs. 69 required now off 60 deliveries.
India 215/5 after 40 overs
Roach starts with a dot ball before both batsmen pick up singles off the next three deliveries. Roach ends the over well with 2 dot balls. Kohli is approaching this stage of the game with caution looking to play out this spell from Roach and Holder.
India 207/5 after 39 overs
Holder starts with a short ball and Kohli pulls it to fine leg to bring up his HUNDRED. He becomes the first Indian to bring up three consecutive 100s in ODIs. Brilliant display of batting from the Indian skipper. Kohli doesn’t really celebrate the milestone as he knows there’s a lot of work still to be done. Bhuvi defends the next ball before slicing the 3rd delivery past point for a run. Kohli runs the 4th delivery down to third man for a single. 3 off the over. India need 80 runs from 72 balls to win now.
India 204/5 after 38 overs
Hundred up for Kohli! 100 (110)