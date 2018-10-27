IND vs WI 3rd ODI Highlights: Kohli's century goes in vain as Windies win by 43 runs

Virat Kohli (Indian captain): We bowled pretty well. I think the wicket was not offering much in the first 35 overs. From 227 for 8 we should have been chasing 250-260 at the maximum. It was a pretty gettable total. We did not get the partnerships going. In the field we were fine. This Windies side is an explosive side and they can beat any team on a given day. Look when Hardik and Kedar both play, we get the extra option. When someone like Hardik is not playing, who gives you both bowling and batting option, it is difficult to get the balance. It is a bit embarrassing when people ask you the same thing again and again. I wanted to go after him (Samuels) and just did not execute well. Definitely, we have to take the wins and losses in our way. Just shake the loss away. Our plans are there and we just need to execute better.