IND vs WI 1st ODI Highlights: Rohit Sharma takes India to victory with unbeaten 152

Virat Kohli, the Indian captain: "Feels pretty good. A convincing win. I thought West Indies were really good with the bat. And 320+ totals are always tricky. But we knew it's all about one partnership. And life isn't difficult when Rohit is at the other end. Happens very rarely when Rohit plays second fiddle. Among the top three, I've preferred the anchor role, but today I felt good and I communicated with Rohit that he should play the anchor role. And when I got out, he took over and Rayudu played the anchor. And I've always enjoyed batting with him. It's our fifth [sixth] double-hundred partnership. I have a few years left to enjoy the sport. Playing for the country is a matter of pride, so you can't take any game lightly. And I like being honest to the sport you love. You're playing for India, not everyone gets to do that, so that needs to be respected. When a side like West Indies bat like that, it's hard to contain them. Wickets did come, but they were going hard at us. So won't blame the bowlers too much, you saw the pitch was good, we chased it down in 42 overs."