IND vs WI 1st ODI Highlights: Rohit Sharma takes India to victory with unbeaten 152
Catch all the highlights from India vs West Indies 1st ODI being played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, India
India win by 8 wickets with 47 balls remaining.
WICKET! Kohli st Hope b Bishoo 140 (107)
HUNDRED up! Sharma 100 (84)
Hundred up! Kohli 101 (88)
FIFTY up! Sharma 50 (51)
FIFTY up for Kohli! 51 (35)
WICKET! Dhawan b Thomas 4 (6)
WICKET! Holder b Chahal 38 (42)
WICKET! Hetmyer c Pant b Jadeja 106 (78)
HUNDRED up! Hetmyer 104 (74)
WICKET! Powell b Jadeja 22 (23)
FIFTY up for Hetmyer! 50 (41)
WICKET! Hope c Dhoni b Shami 32 (51)
WICKET! Samuels lbw Chahal 0 (2)
WICKET! Powell c Dhawan b Khaleel 51 (39)
FIFTY up for Powell! 50 (36)
WICKET! Hemraj bowled b Shami 9 (15)
Playing XI
Toss
Virat Kohli, the Indian captain: "Feels pretty good. A convincing win. I thought West Indies were really good with the bat. And 320+ totals are always tricky. But we knew it's all about one partnership. And life isn't difficult when Rohit is at the other end. Happens very rarely when Rohit plays second fiddle. Among the top three, I've preferred the anchor role, but today I felt good and I communicated with Rohit that he should play the anchor role. And when I got out, he took over and Rayudu played the anchor. And I've always enjoyed batting with him. It's our fifth [sixth] double-hundred partnership. I have a few years left to enjoy the sport. Playing for the country is a matter of pride, so you can't take any game lightly. And I like being honest to the sport you love. You're playing for India, not everyone gets to do that, so that needs to be respected. When a side like West Indies bat like that, it's hard to contain them. Wickets did come, but they were going hard at us. So won't blame the bowlers too much, you saw the pitch was good, we chased it down in 42 overs."
Jason Holder, the Windies captain: "Extremely pleased with the batting. Credit to Hetmyer, always good to see a youngster do well. Pretty much everyone chipped in. I thought it was a decent effort with the bat, but life was difficult for our spinners under the light. I would agree we were 25-30 short. I felt we were par, and then we got Dhawan's early wicket, but credit to Kohli and then Rohit. In hindsight, we needed a few partnership breakers. Hetmyer is exciting, and was happy for him after the Test series. The character showed. If he batted 5-6 more overs, we would've got 350."
Virat Kohli picks up the Man of the Match award for his 140 off 107 deliveries.
It's been total domination with the bat for India as they register an eight wicket victory. Virat Kohli bullied the bowlers during his 140-run stay but Rohit Sharma outdid his skipper with an unbeaten 152 off just 117 deliveries. India lead the series 1-0 and the Windies will have to get back to the drawing board to figure out a way to deal with India's explosive batting line-up.
India win by 8 wickets with 47 balls remaining.
Rohit finishes it off in style as he launches Hemraj’s first delivery over long-off for a SIX. That also takes Rohit to an unbeaten 152 off just 117 deliveries. What an innings it has been from the Indian opener.
India 326/2 after 42.1 overs
Thomas continues. Rayudu drives the first ball to sweeper cover for a single. Thomas responds with a brilliant yorker which Rohit blocks just in front of his toes. Thomas looks for the yorker again but ends up sending a low full toss which Rohit launches over midwicket for a FOUR. The next ball is another yorker and this time Rohit steps across and paddles it fine for a FOUR. Thomas seems to have lost his rhythm as he sends down another full toss which Rohit dispatches over mid-off for three consecutive FOUR. Rohit takes a single off the last ball to retain strike. 14 runs off the over.
India 320/2 after 42 overs
Chandrapaul Hemraj comes into the attack. Finally a bowling change for the Windies but it’s too late now as the damage has been done. Hemraj starts with two dot balls. Rayudu punches the 3rd ball to long off for a single. Both batsmen pick up singles off the last two deliveries. India need just 17 runs to win from 54 balls.
India 306/2 after 41 overs
Thomas will continue. Sharma is on strike. First ball is a dot. Sharma plays the second ball towards mid-wicket and gets a single. Rayudu is on strike. Third ball is a dot. WIDE. Thomas bowls a wide down the leg-side. Fourth ball is a dot. SIX. Rayudu comes down the track and hits the ball over the bowler’s head for a massive six. He finishes the over with a single.
India 303/2 after 40 overs.
Bishoo will bowl the last over of his spell. Sharma is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. Rayudu on strike. FOUR. Rayudu gets a boundary down the ground. No runs off the next four balls.
India 294/2 after 39 overs.
Bowling change. Oshane Thomas is brought back into the attack. NO BALL and FOUR. Thomas bowls a full delivery down the leg-side and Sharma gets a boundary towards fine-leg. Free hit ball coming up. Sharma goes for a wild swing and the ball lands near third-man area and he gets a single. Rayudu is on strike. He dabs the third ball towards third-man and gets a single. Sharma is on strike. WIDE. Thomas bowls one down the leg-side. He plays the fourth delivery towards third-man and gets a single. Rayudu plays the next ball towards third-man and gets a single. Sharma is on strike. He gets a single towards long-on and retains strike.
India 289/2 after 38 overs.
Bishoo will continue. Rayudu is on strike. He gets a single off the second ball towards long-off. Sharma on strike. No runs off the third ball. SIX. Sharma dances down the track and hits a massive six. He gets a single off the fifth ball towards extra-cover. Rayudu defends the last ball.
India 278/2 after 37 overs.
Jason Holder will bowl. Rayudu is on strike. First ball is a dot. Rayudu plays the second ball towards third-man and gets a single. Sharma on strike. Next two balls are dots. Sharma pulls the next ball towards mid-wicket and gets a single. Rayudu finishes the over with another single. 3 runs off the over.
India 270/2 after 36 overs.
Bishoo will continue. Rayudu is on strike. Rayudu gets a single off the first ball towards long-off. Sharma on strike now. Sharma plays out the next five deliveries. Just one run off the over.
India 267/2 after 35 overs.
Bowling change. Jason Holder to bowl now. Sharma is on strike. Sharma gets a single on second delivery towards fine leg. Ambati Rayudu the new man is on strike now. He is off the mark with a single. Sharma is now on strike. SIX. Sharma pulls the ball and gets a maximum. He plays the fifth ball for a single. Rayudu gets a single off the last ball. 10 runs off the over.
India 266/2 after 34 overs.
Bishoo will continue. Kohli is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. Sharma is on strike. He gets two runs off the second ball FOUR. Sharma gets a boundary off the third ball. He plays the fourth ball for a single. Kohli is on strike. Fifth ball is a dot. STUMPED! Kohli misses to read the last ball and is stumped.
India 256/2 after 33 overs.
WICKET! Kohli st Hope b Bishoo 140 (107)
Kohli fails to read the spin on the ball and is stumpped
Nurse continues. Kohli is on strike. SIX. Kohli gets a six off the first ball towards cow-corner. He gets a single off the next ball towards deep square leg. Sharma is on strike. SIX. He gets another SIX. Sharma plays the fifth ball towards fine leg and gets two runs. FOUR. Sharma gets a boundary off the last ball and completes his hundred too. 19 runs off the over.
India 248/1 after 32 overs.
HUNDRED up! Sharma 100(84)
Bishoo will continue. Kohli is on strike. FOUR. Kohli starts the over with a boundary through backward point. FOUR. Another boundary for Kohli and this time through wide of mid-off. Next two balls are dots. He punches the next ball to long-on and gets a single. Last ball is a dot.
India 229/1 after 31 overs.
Nurse will continue. Kohli is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball towards long-on. Sharma is on strike. He gets a single on third ball behind square-leg. Kohli gets a single on fifth ball towards deep mid-wicket. Last ball is a dot. 3 runs off the over.
India 220/1 after 30 overs.
Roach will continue. Kohli is on strike. SIX. Kohli starts the over in style as he gets a maximum on the first ball. FOUR. Kolhi is murdering Windies bowling as he gets another boundary and this time through extra-cover. He gets a single on third ball. Sharma on strike. No run off the next ball. FOUR. Sharma gets a boundary towards deep mid-wicket. FOUR. Another boundary by Sharma. 19 runs off the over.
India 217/1 after 29 overs.