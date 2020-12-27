ICC names Virat Kohli captain of ICC Men’s Test Team of the Decade

Virat Kohli India has been named the captain of the ICC Men’s Test team of the Decade

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on December 27 announced the Men’s T20I, One Day International, and Test Teams of the Decade.



Your ICC Men's Test Team of the Decade

A line-up that could probably bat for a week! #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/Kds4fMUAEG December 27, 2020

India team captain Virat Kohli has been named the captain of the ICC Men’s Test team of the Decade and former India team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been named the leader of both sides.Virat Kohli, who made his Test debut in 2011, took over the captaincy from MS Dhoni in 2014. Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who also made his Test debut in 2011 and has 2404 runs and 370 wickets to his name, was the other Indian player to be named in the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Decade.

Four Indian cricketers have been featured in the T20 side including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma.

The other players who featured in ICC’s T20I Team of the Decade are Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, and Lasith Malinga.

The ICC Men’s Test Team of the Decade features four players from England and one from Sri Lanka also.

Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakkara, Ben Stokes, Dale Steyn, Kane Williamson, and James Anderson have featured in the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Decade.

In the Women’s T20I Team of the Decade, Indian players Harmanpreet Kaur and Poonam Yadav have been named by the ICC.