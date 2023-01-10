Hardik Pandya was always confident from the start: Yusuf Pathan

File Photo | Yousuf Pathan poses with the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy (Photo by Ritam Banerjee/Getty Images)

Normally, it is the younger brother who follows in the footsteps of the elder. However, in Vadodara’s Pathan family, it has been the other way around. You’ve guessed it right. We are talking about Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan. Yusuf, the senior Pathan, made his India debut after the younger Irfan did. And now, Yusuf has started his new innings as a commentator. Moneycontrol.com spoke to the 40-year-old Pathan on his new innings, and evolution of another pair of brother all-rounders from his city ― the Pandya brothers. Edited excerpts:

After playing 57 ODIs, 22 T20Is and 174 IPL games, you have decided to take a fresh guard as a commentator. Tell us about that.

It is a very good feeling. I retired in 2021 and wanted to be associated with the game I have loved in some capacity or other. Also, I have many friends in India who have been wanting me to get into this role for a long time. Especially, my brother Irfan Pathan, who has been active as a commentator. He encouraged me that I too, can do the same. As you know, we have played a lot of cricket, and now in my new role, I will be talking about it.

I have known you for a long time and my personal observation is that you believe more in talking with the bat and the ball. How challenging will this new role be in that sense?

It is a big challenge. But those who know me, do not think that this challenge is big. They are confident that I can easily do this job. It is true that when you play the game at the international level, then that challenge is very big, and there the player’s bat or ball should do the talking. I played cricket that way for 20 years, but now I have to keep it aside, and see and follow the game in a different way.

Why is it that out of Vadodara comes brother all-rounders?

It is a very good thing (laughs). I couldn’t be happier that right now that there are brothers on the ground (Hardik and Krunal Pandya) as well as (we) two brothers (Irfan-Yusuf) outside the ground from the same city. Is not that a good thing for the fans too, who always want to see a pair of brothers from the same family playing?

Both you and Irfan often spoke glowingly about Hardik during his formative years. However, it must have surprised you too that Hardik also had the talent to lead the national side?

Of course, when we used to talk about both the brothers in Vadodara's selection committee, many people used to protest, but we were confident that Hardik and Krunal would do well in cricket at the higher level. There was a lot of talent in both brothers. When I told Irfan (whenever he used to return from international tours) that these two brothers play very good cricket, then he was also very impressed. We knew that it was just a matter of time before both began playing for India. Both worked very hard, and performed well wherever they got the opportunity. We feel proud to see them now playing for India.

Tell us something about Hardik that you had seen earlier and it has not changed even today?

Hardik was a very confident player from the beginning. Even today he exhibits a lot of confidence in whatever he is doing. And, it is true that your confidence level gets a different kind of boost when you are consistently playing for the Indian cricket team. And when you captain a franchise like Hardik did (Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022), and win the trophy in the very first attempt, your confidence only grows. I have seen his confidence growing.

You have been a part of the World Cup 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI teams. Irfan was in the 2007 World Cup team as well. Do you think the pair of brothers from Vadodara will be able to emulate this record?

Well, that (both brothers being part of the World Cup team) looks tough as of now. Both may not be able to do it, as one (Krunal is not regular with the Indian team). However, I would like to see Hardik do well for Team India in the upcoming World Cup.