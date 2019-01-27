Explainer | When and why cricket goes 'pink'?

On January 27, South Africa played Pakistan in the fourth One Day International (ODI) of the ongoing five-match ODI bilateral series at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

When the South African players took to field at the "Bullring", they sported pink jersey as against their traditional green jersey. In fact, the entire stadium turned pink.

roteas skipper, AB de Villers, too tweeted about his excitement for the occasion.



I love the pink day!!! Special scenes at the Bullring. Go the boys! #ProteaFire #PinkDay

— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 27, 2019

After all, he, too, during his playing days had donned the pink jersey a few times. Once playing in pink, Mr 360 etched his name in cricket record books.

On January 18, 2015, de Villers slammed 149 runs off just 44 balls against West Indies. On his way to 149, the former middle-order batsman slammed the fastest ODI hundred in cricketing history.

Only a few days back, when India played Australia in the Sydney Test, Indian players were also spotted sporting shades of the pink in some form or the other.

Australian players too replaced their "baggy green" with Pink caps.

The third day of the traditional Sydney Test that is played on New Year's occasion is called the "Pink Day". And, just like Wanderers, the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) also goes Pink on that day.

So, what is the reason and history behind cricket going pink in Australia and South Africa?

The South Africa vs Pakistan ODI was the seventh occasion when the Proteas played a 'Pink ODI'. The tradition started back in 2011.

The idea behind holding this Pink ODI is to spread awareness about breast cancer.

The South African international cricket team has backed the concept of ‘PinkDrive’ campaign and the main objective of 'Pink ODI' is to unite South African cricket fans and the nation at large in raising awareness and funds for breast cancer.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, every event ball of the Pink ODI between India and South Africa played in 2018 generated some money.

Every boundary accounted for Rs 1,000, every catch and every six during the match accounted for Rs 10,000. The money raised was then contributed by the official sponsors of the event towards the cause.

The report quoted CSA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat saying, “PinkDrive is one of our foremost social programmes and proves how sport can play a broader role in society."

The idea trended on Twitter with #PitchUpInPink.

On similar but for a slightly personal reason, Cricket Australia holds the Pink Test in Sydney.

Every January, SCG turns into a sea of pink as the annual New Year Test is played in support of a noble cause and in honour of former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath's late wife Jane McGrath, who passed away in 2008 after a four-year battle with breast cancer.

Four years after Jane passed away, the Pink Test became a reality in 2012. The money raised during the Test goes to Glenn McGrath Foundation.

The McGrath Foundation is a breast cancer support and education charity in Australia, which raises money to place McGrath Breast Care Nurses in communities across the country and increases the awareness about the disease.

The foundation was started by the former Australian pacer and his wife in 2005 following her recovery from breast cancer.