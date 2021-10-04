MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

Rohit Sharma bats for sustainable fashion

Sharma, a contender for India’s T20 captaincy, joined a virtual press conference to launch Adidas’ latest ‘Impossible is Nothing’ campaign.

Akshay Sawai
October 04, 2021 / 07:13 PM IST
(Image: screen shot from the virtual press conference on October 4, 2021)

(Image: screen shot from the virtual press conference on October 4, 2021)

“Climate change is real,” Rohit Sharma said. He was not talking about the current Indian dressing room.

Sharma, among the contenders to replace Virat Kohli as India’s T20 captain, was speaking during a virtual press conference on October 4 to launch Adidas’ latest ‘Impossible is Nothing’ campaign. Talk, therefore, was not about the reported power shifts in Indian cricket but about the batsman’s pet causes – protecting rhinos and the oceans.

Lately, Sharma has been wearing vividly rendered shoes, a collaboration between designer Aaquib Wani and Adidas, which highlight the two crises. One is a yellow-brown pair evoking dry bush that says ‘Save the Rhino’ and depicts the horned creature. The other is blue and features marine bio-diversity. It bears the slogans ‘Save the Corals’ and ‘Plastic Free Oceans’.

Rohit Sharma 3 (1)

“You go to different places raising awareness, but nothing is better than going on to the field, doing what you love (cricket) and spreading that message across,” Sharma said about using the shoes during matches. “It’s basically to make sure that our generation knows what is happening at the moment on the planet. And whatever is happening is real. We need to react right now. I have a daughter who wants to lead a very simple life and (she should) not (have to) worry about our planet too much. Not just my daughter but the entire future generation. And for that we have to start our work from now.”

Close

Related stories

Sustainability increasingly matters to customers. So brands have no option but to come around. Adidas aims to use 100% recycled polyester in all its products by 2024, said Sunil Gupta, senior director, Adidas India, who was present at the press conference.

Sharma, who was speaking from the UAE, where he is playing the Indian Premier League (IPL), got attached to the rhino cause around 2014. He was visiting Kenya, and was deeply affected by stories about poaching.

“I felt sad (for instance) that there was only one great male northern white rhino left. He died a few years back (2018). It was very hurtful what the poachers were trying to do to the rhinos,” Sharma said. “India and Africa are the two regions where we find the majority of rhinos. I’m trying to do what I can in Africa and India as well. As a human being, what they (rhinos) are going through doesn’t feel right. It’s important for all of us to come together and see how we can protect them.”

Sharma answered just about one question on cricket. He was asked if the recent England tour was one of the milestones of his career. Sharma top-scored for India in the Test series, which India led 2-1 before the last match was called off due to rising Covid infections. Importantly, he scored his first overseas Test century and salvaged his career in the longer format.

“It (the tour) was a good one based on where I was in my Test cricket before that,” Sharma said. “But I wouldn’t say this was my best.  I know my best is yet to come in Test cricket. But it was a great tour personally for me and the team as well. Whether we won the series, or we are playing the (remaining) one-off Test match... I don’t know what is happening. But I think in my eyes we won the series, 2-1 (chuckling). For me it was a great challenge, and I thought I overcame that challenge pretty well.”

Rohit Sharma 4 (1)
Akshay Sawai
Tags: #Aaquib Wani #Ad Campaign #Adidas #cricket #design #Impossible is Nothing #Rohit Sharma #shoes #sneakers #Sunil Gupta #sustainability
first published: Oct 4, 2021 06:48 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.