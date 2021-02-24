Vaccinations for 60-plus group, people above 45 with comorbidities from March 1: Government

Source: Reuters

From March 1, Indians above the age of 60 (an estimated 10 crore people) and those above 45 years of age with co-morbidity will get access to COVID-19 vaccine shots at more than 10,000 government health centres and more than 20,000 private hospitals and clinics, the government announced on February 24.

No charge would be levied for vaccine shots at the government centres, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar clarified.

"While the vaccine will be provided free of cost at government centres, the Centre will come out with prescribed rates for vaccination at private hospitals," he said.

The announcement was made following the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Follow live updates on coronavirus and vaccine-related developments

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The nationwide immunisation programme was rolled in India on January 16, with around three crore healthcare and other frontline workers being listed as eligible beneficiaries under the initial phase.

Till 6 pm on February 23, a total of 1.14 crore persons had been vaccinated, the Health Ministry said. The beneficiaries include 75,40,602 healthcare workers and 38,83,492 frontline workers.

The ministry said 64,25,060 health workers have taken the first dose of the vaccine and 11,15,542 have taken the second dose. Other frontline workers have so far been administered only with the first dose of the vaccine.