February 24, 2021 / 08:36 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 1.19 crore people receive COVID-19 vaccine in India

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: More than 1.19 crore people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 336th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,10,16,434 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,56,463 deaths. A total of 1,07,12,665 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,47,306 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.34 percent of the
total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 97.24 percent. Globally, more than 11.2 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 24.83 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. More than 1.19 crore people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.
  • February 24, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 21,30,36,275 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to February 23 with 8,05,844 samples being tested on Tuesday.

  • February 24, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh LIVE Updates | COVID-19 crisis not over, following protocols must for protection: UP CM Adityanath

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the coronavirus crisis is yet to be over and the laid down protocol should be followed to prevent it. A UP government spokesperson said Adityanath, while reviewing the COVID-19 management and steps towards preventing its infection, said, "The corona crisis is yet to be over. Hence it should be ensured that every precaution is taken and the laid down protocol is adhered to." (PTI)

  • February 24, 2021 / 08:02 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | A total of 42,319 people were given the COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra yesterday, taking the state's overall tally of inoculations to 10,28,271, reported news agency PTI citing an official. Of those who got the vaccine jabs during the day, 30,789 received the first dose, comprising 23,018 frontline and 7,771 health workers, while 11,530 got the second dose, he added.

  • February 24, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Over 3.2 lakh beneficiaries have received COVID-19 vaccine till date in Delhi since the start of the inoculation drive a month ago, with more than 20,000 people receiving shots yesterday, according to data shared by officials. Out of these, more than 1.37 lakh are healthcare workers and over 1.86 lakh frontline workers, as per the data. Three minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported, officials said. (PTI)

  • February 24, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

    Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE Updates | Bengal logs 2 fresh COVID deaths, 189 new cases

    West Bengal registered two COVID-19 deaths taking the toll to 10,253 yesterday, the health department said in a bulletin. One fatality each was reported from Purulia and Kalimpong districts, it said adding that one of the two deaths was due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental. The tally mounted to 5,74,099 after 189 fresh cases were recorded in the state, it said. The discharge rate improved to 97.62 percent after 228 recoveries were registered in the state. Till date, 5,60,447 people have been cured of the disease in West Bengal. The number of active cases currently is 3,399, the bulletin said. (PTI)

  • February 24, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Nagpur sees 691 cases, 8 deaths, 477 recoveries

    Nagpur's COVID-19 tally rose by 691 yesterday to reach 1,44,534, while the death toll increased by eight and the recovery count by 477, an official said. The district has so far seen 4,291 deaths and 1,33,775 people have recovered, leaving it with 6,468 active cases, he added. (PTI)

  • February 24, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Parbhani imposes travel restrictions

    Travel restrictions to Parbhani district and closure of places of worship were among the measures taken yesterday by the Parbhani district administration to stem the recent spike of COVID-19 cases, a senior official said. Travel from 11 districts in Vidarbha to Parbhani has been placed under certain restrictions so that the spike in cases in that part of the state does not have an impact here, Collector Deepak Muglikar told PTI.

  • February 24, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories. Today is the 336th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

