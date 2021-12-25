Omicron Scare | Centre to deploy special teams in 10 states to check case spike, pace up vaccination

Representative Image (Source: Reuters)

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on December 25 announced that it will send multi-disciplinary teams to 10 states that are either reporting a high number of Omicron cases or where the vaccination rate is slow.

The 10 states are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Punjab, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The decision has been taken “in view of the rapid surge in cases and deaths because of COVID-19, as reported by various news channels, the state governments, and noted in internal reviews, it has been seen that the number of Omicron cases has emerged in some states”, a statement from the ministry said.

“It has also been observed that the pace of COVID-19 vaccination in these states is less than the national average. In the wake of this situation, a decision has been taken to deploy multi-disciplinary central teams to 10 identified states some of which are either reporting increasing number of Omicron and COVID-19 cases or slow vaccination pace to aid the efforts of the state and district administrations for management of COVID-19.”

These teams will be stationed in the states for three to five days, and they will work along with the state health authorities, it said.

The teams will specifically look into areas of contact-tracing, including surveillance and containment operations, and COVID-19 testing, including sending of adequate samples from clusters to the INSACOG network for gene sequencing.

They will also look into enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour, availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics, including ambulances, ventilators, and medical oxygen, and the vaccination progress.

The state-level central teams will assess the situation, suggest remedial actions, and submit a report every evening by 7pm on public health activities being undertaken, besides submitting the same to the state governments, the memo said.

(With PTI inputs)

