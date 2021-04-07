Network18 Sanjeevani – A Shot Of Life launched

Network18 Sanjeevani – A Shot Of Life was launched by Shyam Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer of Federal Bank, and Actor and Campaign Ambassador Sonu Sood at the Wagah Border.

As India battles a severe second wave of the COVID-19 cases, Network18 Sanjeevani – A Shot Of Life, a CSR initiative by Federal Bank was launched on Wednesday.

The vaccination drive aims to to create awareness around COVID-19 vaccinations and ensure that all the eligible Indians particularly those living in villages and remote areas are inoculated.

The five districts covered under the vaccination drive are - Nashik, Indore, Guntur, Amritsar and Dakshina Kannada covering a total of 4,831 villages.

The event was launched by Shyam Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer of Federal Bank, and Actor and Campaign Ambassador Sonu Sood and Rakesh Asthana, DG, BSF at the Attari Border in Punjab.

Speaking at the launch, Rakesh Asthana, DG, BSF said that all the jawans are being vaccinated along with their families. He further said, "It is more necessary to fight the enemies of our health than fighting the enemies of the nation."

All the dignitaries in attendance insisted that the second waves of the virus appears to be stronger than the first and urged those eligible for the vaccine to get inoculated ad follow covid19 appropriate behaviour in order to control the spread of the virus.

The campaign was launched on World Health Day is aimed at creating and increasing awareness about vaccination against Covid-19 and the need to get inoculated.

The campaign will witness collaboration with NGOs, Government agencies and influencers to spread information and bust myths surrounding the vaccine, while enlisting donors to gift vaccines to the most deprived and worst affected Indians.

The event saw live attendance of dignitaries like Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawala, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Furthermore, Sanjeevani Gaadi was flagged off by Federal Bank’s MD and CEO Shyam Srinivasan and actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood at the Attari Border. The vehicle will travel across the country to spread awareness about the covid19 vaccines and bust myths around the same to tackle vaccine hesitancy.

The initiative comes as India despite successfully launching two vaccines is undergoing a severe second wave of Covid19 cases with lockdowns and curfews being reinstated in several cities and districts to curb the spread of the virus.