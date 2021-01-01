Flights between India and UK to resume from January 8 with restrictions: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

The UK was one of the 24 nations with whom India had an air travel bubble arrangement.

The Centre on January 1 said flights to the UK, which had been suspended till January 7 due to the detection of new COVID-19 strain there, will resume from January 8.

"It has been decided that flights between India & UK will resume from 8 Jan 2021. Operations till 23 Jan will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to & from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad only," Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet, adding that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DCGA) will be issuing details regarding the move shortly.

Earlier, the Centre had extended the temporary suspension of flights to and from the UK till January 7, 2021.

The government of India had suspended all flights originating from the UK to India on December 21, effective from the 23rd. The restriction came, in view of the rising spread of a new coronavirus strain there.

In India, a total of 29 people have tested positive for the SARS-COV-2 variant so far, which is believed to have a higher rate of transmission.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The UK was one of the 24 nations with whom India had an air travel bubble arrangement. Before the temporary suspension, over 60 flights were operated a week, carrying almost 2,500 passengers a day.

Air India, Vistara, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic were operating services between India and the UK.