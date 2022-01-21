CoWIN Update : Six members can now register using one mobile number

(Representational image)

A new update on the CoWIN app will now allow six members to register themselves using the same mobile number. Earlier, only four people could register with the same number.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that it has brought various feature updates on its COWIN application for the beneficiaries.

"Instead of the existing limit of 4 members, now 6 members can be registered using one mobile number on CoWIN", read the government order.

The order also notified that beneficiaries can now correct their vaccination status if there has been an error in it while being uploaded by the vaccinator.

"A new utility feature has been introduced under raise an issue in CoWIN account through which beneficiary can revoke its current vaccination status from fully vaccinated to partially vaccinated or unvaccinated status and also partially vaccinated to unvaccinated status".

This can be done under 'raise an issue' on the beneficiaries' CoWIN account and it will take 3-7 days to reflect after the online request has been submitted.

The CoWIN application was developed by the government when India's COVID-19 vaccination program was rolled out in January 2021. It allows beneficiaries to look for vaccine slots, register themselves for their doses and download their vaccine certificates.

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered has crossed the 160 crore mark on January 20, according to the Union health ministry. Addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said 94 per cent of India's adults have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 72 per cent are fully vaccinated.

He said 52 per cent of adolescents in the 15-18 age group have received the first dose with Andhra Pradesh topping the list with 91 per cent, followed by Himachal Pradesh at 83 per cent and Madhya Pradesh at 71 per cent.