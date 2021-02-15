MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 vaccination | Most beneficiaries skipped second dose, reveals government data

As of February 13, only 7,668 out of the over 1,91,000 healthcare workers who had received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot on January 16 – the first day of India’s vaccination drive - turned up for the second dose of the vaccine.

Moneycontrol News
February 15, 2021 / 09:31 PM IST
The two coronavirus vaccines that have been cleared for emergency use in India – Covishield and Covaxin – need the second dose to be administered within 28 days of receiving the first.

Data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has revealed that out of the 61,54,894 healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19, only 97,732 beneficiaries have been given the second dose so far.

Reacting on the extremely poor turnout, Sunela Garg, member of the COVID-19 task force in Delhi and advisor to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said one of the reasons could be hesitancy built after experiencing adverse reactions following the first dose.

"Many have reported adverse reactions following immunisation. While it is natural to experience them post vaccination, the impacts they had made the beneficiaries hesitant to go for the second round of inoculation," she told IANS.

Garg said follow-up with such beneficiaries and motivation will eventually help in drawing them back to the vaccination booths.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

The two coronavirus vaccines that have been cleared for emergency use in India – Covishield and Covaxin – need the second dose to be administered within 28 days of receiving the first. However, the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) has accorded a window of four weeks to six weeks for the second dose.

If people continue to skip the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine it could lead to worrisome results. India has been seeing a steady decline in the number of daily coronavirus cases being reported. Since October 1, 2020, India has seen an unabated decline in Case Fatality Rate. The Case Fatality Rate today stands below 1.5 (1.43 percent). This trend could get upturned if the vaccination drive remains incomplete

That is because those missing out on the second dose or delaying it beyond the prescribed limit, may be less protected against COVID-19 or for lesser time. Additionally, a delay could give the novel coronavirus the time and space to mutate.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccination drive #COVID-19 vaccine #COVID-19 vaccine tracker #Current Affairs #Health Ministry #Healthcare workers #India
first published: Feb 15, 2021 09:31 pm

