COVID-19 vaccination | Most beneficiaries skipped second dose, reveals government data

The two coronavirus vaccines that have been cleared for emergency use in India – Covishield and Covaxin – need the second dose to be administered within 28 days of receiving the first.

Data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has revealed that out of the 61,54,894 healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19, only 97,732 beneficiaries have been given the second dose so far.

As of February 13, only 7,668 out of the over 1,91,000 healthcare workers who had received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot on January 16 – the first day of India’s vaccination drive - turned up for the second dose of the vaccine, reported IANS.

Reacting on the extremely poor turnout, Sunela Garg, member of the COVID-19 task force in Delhi and advisor to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said one of the reasons could be hesitancy built after experiencing adverse reactions following the first dose.

"Many have reported adverse reactions following immunisation. While it is natural to experience them post vaccination, the impacts they had made the beneficiaries hesitant to go for the second round of inoculation," she told IANS.

Garg said follow-up with such beneficiaries and motivation will eventually help in drawing them back to the vaccination booths.

If people continue to skip the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine it could lead to worrisome results. India has been seeing a steady decline in the number of daily coronavirus cases being reported. Since October 1, 2020, India has seen an unabated decline in Case Fatality Rate. The Case Fatality Rate today stands below 1.5 (1.43 percent). This trend could get upturned if the vaccination drive remains incomplete

That is because those missing out on the second dose or delaying it beyond the prescribed limit, may be less protected against COVID-19 or for lesser time. Additionally, a delay could give the novel coronavirus the time and space to mutate.