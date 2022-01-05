MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 Curbs : Tamil Nadu govt imposes Sunday lockdown, night curfew ; check full details here

The state reported 2,731 new COVID-19 cases on January 4 – a 58% jump from the 1,728 it logged on January 3. Chennai which is the hotspot recorded 1,489 new cases as compared to 876 on January 3.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST
(Representative image)


In a bid to restrain the continuous surge of COVID cases in the state, the Tamil Nadu government has imposed further restrictions,  including Sunday lockdown, ban on the entry of people to places to places of worship on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, night curfew and closure of schools.  These restrictions will be effective from January 6.

The state reported 2,731 new COVID-19 cases on January 4 – a 58% jump from the 1,728 it logged on January 3. Chennai which is the hotspot recorded 1,489 new cases as compared to 876 on January 3. Health officials had a meeting to discuss how the surge in cases can be controlled.

Follow all live updates on Coronavirus Omicron here

Here are the detailed guidelines that will come into effect from tomorrow: 

  • A complete lockdown on Sunday, January 9.

  • Provision, food and vegetable stores along with tea shops will be open from Monday to Saturday, 6 am to 12 pm

  • Shops related to essential services like medicines and milk will remain functional throughout with no restrictions.

  • Hotels and restaurants can provide take-home services all time of the day, however on Sunday when there's a lockdown, restaurants can operate takeaways from 7 am-10 pm only, The dine-in facility will only be functional from 6am-10am, 12pm-3pm, 6pm-9pm.

  • All salons and spas, other shops and commercial outlets are closed until further notice.

  • Public transport services will comply at 50% occupancy, while private establishments including IT offices are allowed to function at 50% capacity.

  • Movie theatres, entertainment hubs and sports facilities are closed until further notice.

  • Physical classes will only be allowed for students of Class 10 & 12, while students of classes 1-9 must attend online only.

  • Only 50 people are allowed at marriage functions and 20 people are allowed at funerals.

  • All places of worship will be shut on Friday, Saturday & Sunday.

  • Mega vaccination camps will take place on Saturdays.

  • No permission for Pongal related functions/gatherings.
