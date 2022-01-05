COVID-19 Curbs : Tamil Nadu govt imposes Sunday lockdown, night curfew ; check full details here

(Representative image)

In a bid to restrain the continuous surge of COVID cases in the state, the Tamil Nadu government has imposed further restrictions, including Sunday lockdown, ban on the entry of people to places to places of worship on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, night curfew and closure of schools. These restrictions will be effective from January 6.

The state reported 2,731 new COVID-19 cases on January 4 – a 58% jump from the 1,728 it logged on January 3. Chennai which is the hotspot recorded 1,489 new cases as compared to 876 on January 3. Health officials had a meeting to discuss how the surge in cases can be controlled.

