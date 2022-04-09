Covaxin, Covishield prices slashed to Rs 225 per shot, a day before precaution drive starts

coronavirus vaccine

As India gears up to administer precautionary COVID-19 doses to its adult population, the prices of Covishield and Covaxin in private hospitals have been slashed by more than half.



We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the Central Government, SII has decided to revise the price of COVISHIELD vaccine for private hospitals from Rs.600 to Rs 225 per dose. We once again commend this decision from the Centre to open precautionary dose to all 18+.

— Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) April 9, 2022

Both these vaccines will now be available at Rs 225 per dose at private hospitals. While Covishield prices were slashed from Rs 600, that of Covaxin was reduced from Rs 1,200. Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla and Bharat Biotech cofounder Suchitra Ella made the announcement on Twitter on April 9.

"Announcing #CovaxinPricing. We welcome the decision to make available precautionary dose for all adults. In consultation with the Central Government, we have decided to revise the price of #COVAXIN from Rs 1200 to Rs 225 per dose, for #privatehospitals", read Suchitra Ella's tweet.

The government had on April 8 announced that all coronavirus vaccine beneficiaries aged 18 years and above will now be able to get booster doses from April 10 at private vaccination centres.

All adults who have completed nine months since the administration of the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, will be allowed to visit private vaccination centres for their third dose or precaution dose from April 10.

On the same day, Poonawalla announced that the precaution dose of its Covishield vaccine will be priced at Rs 600 per shot for eligible individuals. However, vaccine maker slashed it down further today.

Poonawalla also welcomed the government's move to allow precaution dose of the vaccine, saying it will further provide long-term protection against the virus, and aid ease of travel.

Earlier today, the government also clarified that precaution dose will be of the same COVID-19 vaccine as the one used for the administration of the first two doses.

According to the health ministry, so far, about 96 per cent of all those above the age of 15 years in India have received at least one vaccine dose, while about 83 per cent have received both doses.

More than 2.4 crore precaution doses have also been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60 years. Besides, 45 per cent of beneficiaries in the 12-14 years age group have received the first dose, the ministry said.

Currently, India's COVID-19 vaccination programme includes free inoculation programme through government vaccination centres for the first and the second dose to the eligible population as well as the precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years. The Health Ministry has stated that this will be accelerated as well, the ministry stated.





