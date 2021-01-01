Coronavirus Daily Update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

As many as 20,035 new coronavirus infections were reported in the last 24 hours, taking India's COVID-19 case count to above 1.02 crore, as per the health ministry’s January 1, 2021 update.

India reported 256 new deaths, the seventh day that the toll stayed below 300, and 23,181 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases continue to decline and fell to 2,54,254 with a drop of 3,402 cases in a day.

Kerala reported the most (5,215 or 26 percent) new cases followed by Maharashtra (3,509), West Bengal (1,170), Chhattisgarh (1,035) and Karnataka (952). These five states account for 59 percent of all the new cases in the country.

Maharashtra reported the most (58 or 23 percent) deaths followed by Kerala (30), West Bengal (29), Chhattisgarh (21), Delhi (13) and Tamil Nadu (13). These six states account for 64 percent of the new deaths reported India.

About 11 states and union territories—like Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Pudduchery, Sikkim and Tripura—did not report any deaths.

India’s recovery rate stands at 96.1 percent. Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu have the highest recovery rate at (99.6 percent, while Sikkim has the lowest at 88.9 percent. Kerala recorded 5,376 recoveries, the most, followed by Maharashtra (3,612), West Bengal (1,537), Chhattisgarh (1,518) and Karnataka (1,282).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India is now at 1,02,86,709, with 98,83,461 recoveries and 1,48,994 deaths. The country's mortality rate is 1.4 percent, with Punjab reporting the highest (3.2 percent). More than 10 lakh daily tests were reported on December 31, with more than 17.31 crore tests carried out till date.

While India reports high cases and deaths overall, it ranks low in terms of cases and deaths per million population.